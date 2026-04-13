Taking and giving advice are two very different things. Some of us are better at one than the other. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: those that came before us (probably) have a bit of wisdom to share.

We spoke to leaders across the industry, from coaches to ceramicists, creative directors to founders, to hear what they wish they’d known about the industry when they were starting out.

Because we all remember our first job. That first piece of work. That first boss. Maybe even that first mentee.

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So, read on for bits of advice that will hopefully help. From being open to change to recognising that work is so much more than just the idea. And, of course, that it all comes back to the people.

For more tips on getting ahead in the industry, read our time management advice and the importance of saying no, according to creative pros.

Be open to change

Life and mindset coach, Jo Irving, believes in the importance of embracing change (Image credit: Jo Irving, Life & Mindset Coach)

Once we get to where we’ve always dreamed of being, it can sometimes be difficult to remember where you started. But one thing that stays constant, is that change is no enemy. As life and mindset coach Jo Irving says: “What I wish I’d known when I started is that your niche doesn’t need to be figured out perfectly from the beginning. It evolves as you grow. Your niche will shift and refine in those early years, and that is part of building something solid.”

Joe Hale is founder of Verde Digital (Image credit: Verde Digital)

Joe Hale, founder of Verde Digital agrees, and points out that being able to adapt is key: “One thing I wish I’d known about the industry before I started is just how constant change really is. You can spend months, even years, getting good at something, only for an algorithm to shift, platforms to evolve, or user behaviour to move in a completely new direction.

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The people who thrive in this industry aren’t just the most skilled, they’re the ones who can adjust the fastest Joe Hale

“What worked yesterday won’t necessarily work tomorrow. The biggest lesson is that adaptability is essential. You have to get comfortable with things constantly moving, commit to continuous learning, and embrace change rather than resist it. The people who thrive in this industry aren’t just the most skilled, they’re the ones who can adjust the fastest.”

Carl Wills, design director at Landor, invites people to trust the process (Image credit: Landor)

According to Carl Wills, design director at Landor, it’s all about the ride: “Trust the process. I know it’s boring and been said a million times, but projects are like rollercoasters. You start full of excitement, hit a slow, clunky climb, then suddenly drop into chaos. Someone’s thrown up and someone’s lost a phone. The dips don’t mean it’s broken, they’re part of it.

“Stick with it, laugh when you can and don’t fight the turns. Every project finds a way through, and eventually, you pull back into the station for the next ride.”

Technology will help, not hinder

Yigit Kirca is creative director at Wonder Studios, who created the music video for Lewis Capaldi's track 'Something in the Heavens' (Image credit: Wonder Studios)

While the world around us, and ourselves, continues to change, many of the leaders pointed out that shifts in technology can actually help rather than hinder. Staying open to learning as you go means you keep pace with the evolution rather than falling behind it.

Yigit Kirca is creative director at Wonder Studios, an AI-native film studio. He believes that tech provides tools which allow for constant innovation, if we make sure we’re constantly learning as we go: "I wish I’d known how much faster technology is evolving than the industry itself. The tools are progressing constantly, but the legacy processes – the legals, the distribution, the approvals – still move at the same pace they always have. Something that felt cutting edge six months ago can look dated by the time it's released.

“So, staying ahead of that gap, and having the taste to decide what actually holds up beyond just the latest tool, is part of the job. But that’s also what makes it exciting. That speed opens things up. You can create something ambitious, test ideas quickly, build things yourself and actually get them out into the world, in a way that didn’t really exist before."

Cameron Townsley is an artist and creative and events director at The Digital Voice (Image credit: Cameron Townsley)

Cameron Townsley is an artist as well as being creative and events director at The Digital Voice. For her, it’s all about understanding that you’ll learn more on the job than you think you are. Trust your instinct for creativity and the rest will follow: “I wish I’d known that you don’t need to be an expert in everything from day one. There’s this massive pressure to master every piece of software and tool before you even start, but the reality is that so much of the creative industry is just learning on the job.

“In the last year alone, I’ve pivoted from Canva to Figma to Adobe and even picked up 3D modelling in SketchUp, something I never thought I’d need. I’ve realised that being a fab creative isn’t about knowing every shortcut, it’s about getting stuck in. That, for me, is the joy about being a creative person anyway. It's all learning!”

Chloe Maynard, design director at Dalziel & Pow created work for Guinness x Lazy Oaf (Image credit: Chloe Maynard)

Chloe Maynard, design director at Dalziel & Pow offers a point in contention to the rise of tech and says, “It’s not just about knowing the software! During the early training phase in this industry, there is, quite rightly, a strong focus on developing software proficiency to produce accurate and effective visuals and technical drawings. While these technical skills are practised daily and form an essential foundation, they represent only one aspect of the role.

Developing leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities becomes increasingly valuable over time Chloe Maynard

“As you begin working professionally, ‘soft’ skills become just as important. The ability to handle and execute feedback constructively, communicate ideas clearly to clients and colleagues, and manage time across multiple projects simultaneously is critical. You must also learn to adapt to challenges, such as when a client changes the brief halfway through a project (yes, it happens!). In addition, developing leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities becomes increasingly valuable over time.

Ultimately, these transferable skills are just as important as the visual output itself, and play a key role in achieving long-term career success in the creative industries.”