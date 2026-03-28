Feedback sounds great in theory but can feel brutal in practice. It can sting when someone tells you the design you've poured hours into "isn't quite right". Yet some of the most transformative moments in a designer's career can come from those uncomfortable conversations.

Early in your career, when you're still figuring out the basics like how to network and how to draw, it’s easy to take feedback personally. You’re motivated, exploring and still defining your style and your place in the creative world. Tough critique can feel like a sign you’re heading in the wrong direction, but with experience also comes perspective.

Speaking with countless designers from the global 99designs community over the years, watching them grow their careers and hone their crafts, one thing comes up time and time again: the feedback that hurts the most often teaches the most. Whether it comes from a client, a colleague or a friend, those moments of honest critique can reshape your entire approach to design.

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Here, we take a look at some of those moments.

1. The monkey you didn’t know you needed

(Image credit: Anna Lages on 99designs by Vista)

Sometimes the toughest feedback stems from the client's vision not aligning with yours, and that's perfectly okay. Anna Lages, a creative director and graphic designer based in Brazil, learned this through working with clients over many years.

“My style is almost always very clean, but many times I need to 'add a few monkeys', because not all clients understand that clean design is intentional and not a lack of effort.”. In Brazilian advertising circles, there's a well-known saying: ‘It looks great… but take out the monkey,’ that represents those changes that don't affect the strategy but are requested so the client shows they're involved in the process.

(Image credit: Anna Lages on 99designs by Vista)

"Sometimes the 'monkey' isn't even a problem – it might even give the idea some personality. But the request comes, and the team takes the monkey out,” says Anna.

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This taught her an essential lesson: feedback needs to have a purpose, but not every battle is worth fighting. “Sometimes it's easier to remove the monkey than to wear yourself out with the client. Often, the client will be more satisfied feeling that they contributed to the creative process than hearing smart technical arguments.”

Anna's realisation speaks to a truth that is part of being a creative that understanding client psychology is as important as understanding colour theory. And sometimes… you just have to pick your battles.

2. ‘Cool’ sometimes isn’t enough

(Image credit: Lindsey Reeves on 99designs by Vista)

For Lindsey Reeves, an illustrator and designer who’s individual style is edgy, strong and gritty, the hardest feedback came wrapped in what seemed like a compliment. “This looks so cool and feels different, but it's not quite what we're going for.”

Those words hurt for Lindsey because they acknowledged the quality of the work while simultaneously rejecting it.

“It stings because you know you created something unique, but it may not solve the client's problem," Lindsey explains. "Those moments taught me to focus first on the problem I'm solving while still bringing storytelling and visual impact through branding, packaging, and illustration."

(Image credit: Lindsey Reeves on 99designs by Vista)

Rather than leading with aesthetics, Lindsey now starts with strategy, using sketching, brainstorming and exploration to understand the brief before diving into execution. “By combining strategy with creativity, I've been able to deliver solutions that are both effective and visually exciting, and the client goes, 'This is exactly what I envisioned!'”

It's the difference between being a good designer and being an effective designer. The work might be technically brilliant, but if it doesn't solve the specific problem at hand, it's not doing its job.

3. The client knows what they want (even when you don’t agree)

(Image credit: deandesign on 99designs by Vista)

Web designer Dean Design learned early in his freelance career that sometimes the best approach is to let go of your ego entirely.

“While working on a website for a client with a large team, I had suggested a clean, user-friendly design for a website client," says Dean.

"Some loved it, while others wanted something different. I tried explaining my approach but quickly realised that clients may not always want to follow my advice. Instead, I just redesigned the site to match their preferences, even if it wasn't my first choice."

(Image credit: deandesign on 99designs by Vista)

Noticing this pattern taught him to focus squarely on the client's needs rather than to convince them his design philosophy was correct. “I always explain a few options without putting pressure on them. If they agree with your idea, that's great. If not, respecting their choice is always the best approach.”

What struck Dean most was how this approach actually led to more work. “[Clients] also gain satisfaction from completing the work the way they want it, which leads to more projects or referrals.”

It's counterintuitive – you might think compromising your vision would damage your reputation – but Dean found that some clients value being heard above almost everything else.

4. The teacher who never lets you stop at the first idea

(Image credit: Boja on 99designs by Vista)

For Boja, a book cover designer, the most formative feedback didn’t come from a single dramatic moment, but rather a teacher who simply refused to let them settle.

“There isn’t that one life-changing piece of feedback that suddenly flips everything upside down”, Boja reflects. “It’s usually a mix of different situations, people, moments, and small ‘clicks’ that gradually come together and shape your story.”

“In my case, my drawing teacher played a huge role. She never settled for the first, obvious solution. She would always push further, encouraging me to explore more. And that mindset really stayed with me.”

It’s a deceptively simple instruction that’s easy to overlook in a profession filled with challenging deadlines and clients seeking results. But that relentless encouragement to resist the comfortable first idea and always go one layer deeper became a guiding principle in Boja’s work. And an experience that speaks to a truth many designers arrive at eventually: the first idea is often just the most obvious one, not necessarily the best one.

“If I had to highlight one takeaway, it would be: explore more. There’s always another layer, another idea, another step beyond.”

What difficult feedback teaches us

The feedback that really transforms us often challenges not just our work, but our fundamental approach to what we do. And it looks different for every designer. Anna learned that client psychology is part of the job. Lindsey found that strategy must come before style. Dean discovered that sometimes the best design solution is the one the client will actually use. And Boja learned that great work begins by challenging yourself to explore beyond the obvious.

This kind of feedback is only valuable if you're open to receiving it, which admittedly is easier said than done when you're emotionally invested in your work. But the designers who push through that initial sting and genuinely consider what they're being told are the ones who evolve.

So the next time a client, colleague, or friend offers a piece of feedback that challenges you, take a second to dig a little deeper to see if there’s something important you’re resisting. Because that moment of discomfort might just be the beginning of your most significant evolution as a designer.