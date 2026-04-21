Why AI accountability is key for creative leadership

The past few years have triggered something of a creative awakening. The rapid rise of tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney has pushed creative leaders to rethink not only how work gets made, but what creative craft actually means. And we are only beginning to get comfortable weaving AI into the fabric of our creative practice as we guide teams through a fundamental shift in how creative work happens.

As we begin to find our footing, a new challenge is coming into focus. Creatives entering our studios and agencies are concerned about more than the craft. They want to know about accountability, too. What does AI cost the environment? How do we combat bias? How is AI changing the workforce? These kinds of questions point to the next phase of AI literacy – and many senior creative leaders are still learning how to answer them.

If the first wave of AI fluency in our industry has focused on capability, what would it look like for the next to focus on accountability?

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The questions we're not asking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spend time with creatives earlier in their careers, and you will hear a different conversation taking shape alongside the one happening on conference stages.

They want to understand AI's sustainability footprint, starting with energy. Training large AI models requires enormous computing resources, and the electricity demands of major AI data centers are significant and growing.

They are curious about bias. Models trained on historical data can reinforce existing patterns, a dynamic that has real implications when we use AI to generate imagery, write copy, or inform creative decisions.

They are thinking about job displacement, not just for themselves but for the broader creative ecosystem.

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And increasingly, they’re considering AI’s impact on our ability to think.

Their concerns reflect broader sentiment across the workforce. A 2025 Gallup survey found that four in ten Gen Z respondents feel anxious about AI, and research from the University of Pennsylvania, published in Harvard Business Review, highlights concerns about its impact on learning and cognitive development.

But in many senior leadership conversations, the discussion stalls when these topics surface. We tend to stay within a familiar frame: AI primarily as a productivity tool. How do we use it to ideate faster? How do we build it into our production pipelines? How do we stay competitive? These are legitimate questions. But they tell only part of the story.

Why the gap exists

Emerging talent is accelerating a conversation that many of us have set aside, not out of indifference, but because of real pressures pulling our attention elsewhere.

There are a few reasons this gap exists.

Mastering the craft is all consuming

Getting creative teams to adopt AI effectively is hard work. Helping producers and designers move from skepticism to fluency takes time, patience, and sustained leadership. Many of us are heads-down on exactly that challenge. When you are in the middle of coaching a team through a new way of working, it is easy to miss the larger questions forming at the edges of the conversation.

We might be too entrenched

Many senior design leaders, myself included, are well established in our roles. We are tenured, recognized, and embedded in institutions that reward results. Asking disruptive questions about the environmental cost of the tools we are championing, or the ethical implications of the models we are adopting, can feel like sounding an alarm about the very momentum we helped create. It takes a particular kind of confidence to raise those questions from a position of authority.

The current climate discourages a conversation

At a moment when conversations around regulation and corporate responsibility are increasingly complex, leaders in many organisations feel pressure to focus on outcomes and avoid conversations that could slow momentum or invite scrutiny. The result is a culture of optimization that keeps us moving forward without pausing to ask whether we are going in the right direction.

Why we must engage

Here is the thing about the people asking these questions: they will be running our businesses. They will be sitting across from our clients. They will be deciding which agencies to hire, which tools to trust, and which leaders deserve their loyalty. If the conversation they are having sounds foreign to us, we have a credibility problem, and it will only grow.

There is also a larger contradiction worth naming. The advertising industry is increasingly rewarded for work that centers on social good and accountability. Award shows and juries celebrate campaigns that take real positions on environmental responsibility, equity, and long-term impact. That same lens is only beginning to be applied to our own tools and practices. The gap between how we talk about the work we make and how we talk about the technologies shaping that work is growing harder to ignore.

More fundamentally, these are important issues in their own right. The questions about AI's environmental footprint, its embedded biases, and its long-term effects on creative labor are more than talking points for a panel discussion. They are substantive concerns that deserve substantive engagement. Leading with that kind of intellectual honesty is good leadership.

What this starts to look like in practice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

None of this requires becoming an AI ethicist or a climate scientist. It starts with the same curiosity we’ve always brought to craft – now applied to the consequences of the tools we use.

Build responsible AI into how your team talks about work

This does not mean turning every project debrief into an ethics hearing. It means being prepared to discuss, at a high level, what it costs computationally to generate images at scale, whether the models your team uses have been audited for bias, and what questions to ask vendors about their data sourcing and infrastructure commitments. Fluency requires the same informed curiosity we bring to any other area of our practice, not deep technical knowledge.

Approach bias as a creative constraint

When AI tools consistently underrepresent certain demographics, flatten cultural nuance, or default to a narrow visual vocabulary, this is a quality issue. Building awareness of where these patterns show up, and creating space for your team to name them without it feeling like an attack on the tools themselves, strengthens creative judgment and leads to more original work.

Pay attention to what teams are already raising

The most effective leaders I know treat their junior colleagues as sources of valuable insight, not recipients of one’s accumulated wisdom. The questions that younger creatives are asking about AI responsibility are worth taking seriously, not because they are always right, but because they are often ahead of where the broader conversation is going. Honouring that exchange makes teams sharper and builds the kind of trust that retains strong people.

None of this is about slowing progress. It’s about expanding the frame of what responsible progress requires.

Before adopting a new AI platform, consider what questions you would ask about any vendor partnership: What are this company's practices around data sourcing and consent? What do they publish about their model's known limitations and biases? What is their position on the environmental impact of their infrastructure? These are the same due diligence we apply to any relationship that touches our work and our clients.

The best leaders remember what it felt like to be curious before they became comfortable. They sit in a room where a junior designer raises a concern about the sourcing of a generative model and, instead of steering back to the deliverable, they say: that is worth understanding. They build the habit of asking, not just producing.

That orientation – the willingness to ask, not just produce – is increasingly what the next generation of creative talent looks for in the people they choose to follow.