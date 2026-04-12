"Design isn’t something you look at, it’s something you live in": 5 questions with Wybe Magermans

Architecture taught me that design isn’t something you look at. It’s something you live in.

Brands, like buildings, are meant to be inhabited. But too often they’re treated like show homes – perfect at launch, then left untouched. The guidelines gather dust, like an empty building no one ever moved into.

And just like architecture, if a space isn’t used, it deteriorates. It becomes dormant. Eventually, weeds take over.

That’s why I focus on creating visual identity systems, not assets – things people can adapt, evolve and keep alive over time. Because the real test of any creative work isn’t how it looks on day one, but what happens once people start living in it.

Outside of work, I’m still drawn to architecture through my photography project, Black_Rimmed. I’m interested in moments where cities feel monumental, yet strangely intimate places designed for millions, briefly reduced to one person, one movement, one interruption.

That tension between system and human use is the same thing I look for in brands. Most branding fails not because it’s badly designed, but because it was never designed to be lived in.