"Design by committee kills ideas": 5 questions with Xavier Sheriff
StudioXAG's co-founder discusses the value of physical disruption and the danger of playing it safe.
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Xavier Sheriff is co-founder and MD of StudioXAG, the award-winning brand experience studio behind some of the industry's leading immersive experiences. Throughout his career, Xavier has collaborated with iconic brands such as adidas, Charlotte Tilbury, Liberty and Selfridges, shaped by a passion to create storytelling spaces that evoke real emotion.
As part of our 5 Questions series, I caught up with Xavier to unpack his hot takes beyond the studio. Together, we discussed the influence of AI, the value of physical disruption and the danger of playing it safe.
What’s the ugliest design trend you secretly love?
Honestly? I don’t really have one. But I do love it when things are so ugly they are beautiful. A kind of grotesqueness. I also quite love super blingy stuff, not my taste, but I love the commitment. I dress like a creative, generally all in black, oversized clothes, understated. But wouldn’t the world be boring if we all did that?
What’s the best advice you’ve ever ignored?
“Don’t start your own business.” Central St Martins 2007.
What’s your creative pet peeve?
Playing it safe. Choosing the most inoffensive option because it upsets the fewest people.
Design by committee kills ideas. I want some people to love the work – ideally everyone – but if that means a few people don’t, that’s fine. Average is not the goal.
What’s your opinion on AI?
It’s going to change the world – and already is. But it’s not creating meaningful physical experiences yet. That’s our opportunity. Touch, smell, feeling, taste, memory. That’s what really cuts through.
Let AI handle the boring stuff – and hurry up and get better at it.
Why is physical disruption the most powerful creative tool?
Because brands need to cut through. Physical experiences stop people in their tracks, create emotion, and get people talking.
Discover more about StudioXAG and check out our interview with Xavier and his life business/life partner, Gemma Ruse, discussing the candid reality of mixing love and creative partnership
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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