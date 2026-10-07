An Apple Watch for under $200? Yes please
This limited-time Prime Day deal won’t stick around forever.
This year's October Prime Day sale has blessed us with some great steals. From record lows on the Switch to 3D printer discounts, there's plenty to be found, but Apple is where it's at for the best bargains.
You can now get the Apple Watch SE 3 for
$249.00 $199 at Amazon – a juicy 20% saving on the brand's latest affordable smartwatch. If you've been on the fence about investing in one, now's the time to make your move.
There's not long to go before the sale ends, but check out the best Apple deals we've already found. Don't forget you can get a 30-day free Prime trial so you don't miss out on any of the juicy discounts.
The Apple Watch SE is a great option for those who want the same Apple quality in a smartwatch, without the sometimes steep Apple price tag. As the affordable relative of Apple's flagship Watch models, the SE still boasts fitness, sleep and helpful health tracking, alongside safety measures like emergency SOS and crash detection.
Not quite the deal you're looking for? Check out these other Apple Watch deals based on your region.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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