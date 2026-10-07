This year's October Prime Day sale has blessed us with some great steals. From record lows on the Switch to 3D printer discounts, there's plenty to be found, but Apple is where it's at for the best bargains.

You can now get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $249.00 $199 at Amazon – a juicy 20% saving on the brand's latest affordable smartwatch. If you've been on the fence about investing in one, now's the time to make your move.

There's not long to go before the sale ends, but check out the best Apple deals we've already found. Don't forget you can get a 30-day free Prime trial so you don't miss out on any of the juicy discounts.

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Save 20% Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS 40mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is a great option for those who want the same Apple quality in a smartwatch, without the sometimes steep Apple price tag. As the affordable relative of Apple's flagship Watch models, the SE still boasts fitness, sleep and helpful health tracking, alongside safety measures like emergency SOS and crash detection.

Not quite the deal you're looking for? Check out these other Apple Watch deals based on your region.