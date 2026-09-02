Yes, a Chromebook can be the perfect school laptop – and there's $170 off the best we've ever tested

Are Chromebooks good enough as a back-to-school laptop in 2026? Absolutely, especially the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, which we recently gave a 9/10 review, and which is now reduced by $170 from $749 to $579 at Best Buy Labour Day Sale.

This price is for the well-specced 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD configuration that we tested for our recent Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 review. Our writer was impressed by the sleek and slim bag-friendly 2-in-1 design, but most of all by the surprising speed and power that it offers for a ChromeOS laptop.

We've reviewed dozens of Chromebooks, and finally we have one that performs for students in creative fields as well as for general productivity and entertainment. It's cheaper than many Windows or Apple devices and has the advantage of doubling as a tablet thanks to the sturdy hinge and touchscreen.

If you do need to run software that doesn't run on ChromeOS, see our guide to the best student laptops overall.

Today's best back-to-school Chromebook deal

Save $170 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was $749 now $579 at Best Buy Features: 14in WUXGA Touchscreen display | MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip | 12GB RAM | 256GB storage | Wi-Fi 7 The Plus Spin 514 is surprisingly powerful for a Chromebook and a great option for anyone who wants a versatile light and portable laptop and tablet in one. It has sleek modern looks, solid build with a robust hinge, and battery life is fantastic, making it ideal for taking to school. See our full Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 review.

Is a Chromebook right for a school laptop?

We think the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is a great choice as a school laptop since it's light and portable but robust and powerful enough to handle some creative work like photo editing and 2D design as well as general essay writing and browsing. The 2-in-1 touchscreen format makes it a versatile device that can be used as a tablet for reading, sketching or note taking.

Just bear in mind that ChromeOS is designed largely around cloud-based computing and that the desktop versions of many popular design programs are available only for Windows and Mac. While the range of Androids apps available is large and continues to grow, a Chromebook is ideal if you plan to work a lot online, for example, using the Google suite of apps and online versions of Adobe's software.

You can see more Chromebook deals below.