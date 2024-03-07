KFC reaches new heights in towering billboard ad

KFC is known for its clever branding, but its latest campaign takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. To promote its new Tower Burger, the fast food chain has launched a series of ridiculously tall billboards to showcase the colossal height of its new towering chicken burger.

Always a firm favourite in our list of the best billboard advertising examples, KFC has certainly delivered one of the most creative campaigns we've seen in a while. Playing with scale to purposefully break the rules, the brand expertly demonstrates how going against the grain can be a masterful advertising technique.

(Image credit: Mother)

Created by design agency Mother, the Vertically Gifted campaign plays on the scale of the mighty meal by refusing to resize it. The burger takes full glory on the slim billboard, barely fitting as it squeezes into the confines of the frame. To remedy the towering height issue, many of the billboards were flipped horizontally while one completely exceeded its frame, even towering above the building it was advertising on.

Comprised of a chicken fillet with a hashbrown on top, KFC's Tower Burger was not one to be confined to a typical billboard. "For this campaign, we had to adapt," says Mother. It's refreshing to see ad campaigns subverting our expectations and breaking the rules. Mother exemplifies how thinking beyond the frame can make a small campaign larger than life.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mother) (Image credit: Mother) (Image credit: Mother)

For more brilliant billboard advertising, check out KFC's optical illusion billboard that got us shaking our heads. If you're after more design news, take a look at the latest billboard advertising trend where brands are promising 'more' and delivering very little.