We've already seen the controversy over the new Harry Potter logos for the HBO series. But graphic design isn't the only department in which the new interpretation of JK Rowling's novels is causing debate.

For some, the upcoming series looks wrong, not because the actors are different but because of the colour. It looks colder and darker than the warm, saturated Warner Bros movies. Some say the aesthetic is Voldemort's work, but one expert identifies more muggle-influenced reasons for the radically different visual style.

First, here's the trailer so you can see what people are talking about.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The new Harry Potter series is getting a major holiday release, with the first eight-episode season – Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone – to premiere on Christmas Day. HBO's thinking it will make for perfect festive family viewing. But given the massive popularity of the books and the movies, it's inevitably sparked a huge amount of debate on social media. There are over 17,000 comments on the video above on YouTube alone.

Discussion covers everything from the actors to the soundtrack and whether we need another adaptation of Harry Potter at all. But one topic really stands out: people are trying to get their heads around the colour grading.

The trailer might not be representative of the series' final grade, but fans immediately noticed that it's a stark departure from the 2001 movie. People have been dissecting the trailer frame by frame and posting side-by-side comparisons to highlight how much darker and moodier the series looks.

Some are reminded people of recent movies that saw debate about their colour grading, most infamously Wicked. That's raising doubts about whether it's a considered stylistic choice or just part of a trend.

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I NEED a professional to tell me why everything looks like this now. It was the same problem with Wicked and a million other recent movies. WHAT is going on here?? And why so much backlighting?????? https://t.co/XG6Jl9rjGrSeptember 3, 2026

Some of those commenting on social media have been asking for professional explanation. Jakub Golis has one. He's the in-house videographer at MPB, a major online platform for used photo and video equipment.

Jakub agrees that part of the reason for the Harry Potter's new look is fashion. There's been an inexorable rise of teal and orange colour grades, from the big screen to the small screen and the even smaller screen in social media content. The trailer certainly goes heavy on the teal.

"By pushing shadows toward cool teal tones and skin tones toward warm orange tones, filmmakers create strong visual contrast, which makes the human skin tone stand out more," Jakub notes.

"Like everything else, the look of movies and TV series also follows trends. The dark, moody, desaturated colour grading with colours often leaning on the teal-orange axis has become something of an industry default for blockbuster movies over the past years."

But a bigger cause may be technological. Filmmaking has changed a lot in 25 years. The eight main Harry Potter movies were all shot on 35mm film. Today, most movies and series are now shot digitally (unless they're made by Christopher Nolan).

Digital cameras have a much wider dynamic range and better low-light capabilities than traditional film cameras This gives directors of photography the leeway to film in lighting situations that would previously have been impossible. They can film with darker lighting and still capture detail in a scene, and they can shoot high-contrast scenes without worrying about blown highlights.

Finally, fashion and technology aside, the new Harry Potter's colour grading also reflects creative intent, Jakub reckons. the movies were aimed at kids, and the first two were directed by Chris Columbus, who made comedies like Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire. HBO's Harry Potter cinematographer Adriano Goldman has said that he wants the new series to be more realistic and grounded.

"Every generation of filmmakers gets new tools, and those tools change what's possible creatively," Jakub says. "Digital cameras today have amazing and far more functions compared to what was available in 2001. Combine that with the popularity of the teal and orange style, and the darker mood of this generation – it's a different set of creative possibilities for DOPs, shaped by both the technology and the tone of the times we're in."

Speaking of controversies, Warner Bros and HBO now belong to a new parent company: check out the branding for Skydance.