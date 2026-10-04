"For me, drawing is thinking out loud on canvas": Simon Pape on his process for creating a fantasy underwater scene

This illustration is the result of a 2025 workshop with Paul Scott Canavan, titled Mastering Imaginative Realism. It depicts a merfolk-type figure riding on his shark companion as he hunts for jellyfish leviathans.

Although I don’t depict them, they are an essential part of the narrative; they serve as a background story element to inform and inspire consecutive decisions made during the creation process. Having a solid story idea really helps at all stages and keeps you focused on what’s important.

However, what made the biggest difference on the technical side was using 3D and a proper reference board. Here's how I approached the piece.

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01. Thinking in scribbles For me, drawing is like thinking out loud on canvas. Following that concept, I played around with as many ideas as possible early on, to filter out the bad ideas before committing to a direction. My main focus was on thumbnails, concept sketches and reference gathering, which culminated in two distinct sketches.

02. Blending into 3D I created a 3D base using Daz Studio for posing the main figure. I imported this into Blender to further build out the scene using assets from the Blender Kit library, setting up the lighting and adjusting the models using basic sculpting. It’s a very useful process if you don’t want to repaint every adjustment from scratch.

03. Paint, paint and even more paint With a solid 3D base and my reference board and concept sketches on hand, I started the overpainting process in Photoshop whilst paying attention to the overall mood, language, colours and values, etc. These elements make up the overall contrast: the primary way to guide the viewer’s eye throughout a composition.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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