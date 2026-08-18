Forget dumbphones, this viral app lets you send messages by virtual pigeon

From iPods to dumbphones and retro handheld games consoles, low-fi tech is big in 2026, but a couple of recent apps are taking the world's nostalgic reevaluation of analogue times to an extreme.
Within a few months, two apps have been released that allow you to send messages at 19th century speeds – but via your smartphone. Both involve using animals.
Carrier Pidge is an iOS app designed to make messages travel as if they were being sent via homing pigeon. The further you are from the recipient the longer the message will take to arrive.
At 110 mph, a message sent from someone in New York to a recipient in London takes over a day to arrive. Speeds can vary, and there's a chance the message won't arrive at all. The pigeons have a 0.2% probability of getting lost and dying before they reach their destination.
It's not quite like the days of the Pigeon post. Delivery is calculated digitally using the GPS distance between the sender and recipient, and you can watch your message's journey on the map in real time. You can also add friends in the app to create a 'flock' while your messages are stored in your 'aviary'.
It probably doesn't need to be pointed out that Carrier Pidge is not a very efficient way to communicate in 2026, particularly when you have to pay for a replacement pigeon if yours happens to be among the 0.2 per cent that don't make it.
Developer Noah Larrobino says it took about three weeks to make the app. It's currently placed #24 in the social networking category in the App Store.
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And it's not the only app of its kind. Logan Mendelsohn's Roost Social , available for both iOS and Android, launched in May and now claims over 200,000 users.
Roost lets you choose among various animals to carry your message, from snails to bats, penguins and, yes, pigeons. In this case, none of them die, so your message will arrive, but it could take a month.
The app also has a Penpal function intended to allow people to make friends around the globe.
While the world bickers over the new Instagram logo, Roost and Carrier Pidge have adopted a philosophy of seeking to slow down social media and the speed of information in modern life. They might be slightly absurd, but could they also allow us to recover some of the suspense and joy involved in receiving letters by post?
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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