Inspired by the sunshine? Get creative this spring with these art sets
Amazon's Spring Sale is offering up deals on a range of art sets.
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Art supplies can be expensive, which is why it's a good idea to stock up when the sales come along. At the moment, it's Amazon's Big Spring Sale and there are bargains to be had on a range of art sets.
I've included some more expensive sets, like the excellent Ohuhu 320 markers set but there's plenty out there if you've only got a small amount to spend, with everything from the best watercolour paints to the best markers on sale. So have a browse and enjoy getting creative this spring.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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