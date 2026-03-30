Inspired by the sunshine? Get creative this spring with these art sets

Art supplies can be expensive, which is why it's a good idea to stock up when the sales come along. At the moment, it's Amazon's Big Spring Sale and there are bargains to be had on a range of art sets.

I've included some more expensive sets, like the excellent Ohuhu 320 markers set but there's plenty out there if you've only got a small amount to spend, with everything from the best watercolour paints to the best markers on sale. So have a browse and enjoy getting creative this spring.