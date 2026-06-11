I've found my end-game mouse: The Keychron G4 is fast, can switch between 2 PCs and looks great
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By Beren Neale published
It's more responsive than the Logitech MX Master 3s, and more reliable than the Sony Inzone Mouse-A.
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It's more responsive than the Logitech MX Master 3s, and more reliable than the Sony Inzone Mouse-A.