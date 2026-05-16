Any of these 9 mechanical keyboards will make your desk look 100% better

I've been working on my home office set up for a while now, and one of the first things I sorted out was the mechanical keyboard. I went for the all-white Lofree Flow 2, but looking at this list, that Nuphy Air75 V3 is looking pretty nice... who am I kidding, they all look nice!

Actually, the Keychron C3 Pro is currently Amazon's best selling Mech keyboard, and it's not surprising seeing that you get a cool retro design for under $50. However, unlike other options here, it's strictly wired.

We're in the process of updating our list of the best keyboards for designers, but I reckon this is a good place to start...