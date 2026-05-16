Any of these 9 mechanical keyboards will make your desk look 100% better
Beautiful colour ways, ergonomic designs, and cool features, old school keyboards are making a come back in 2026.
I've been working on my home office set up for a while now, and one of the first things I sorted out was the mechanical keyboard. I went for the all-white Lofree Flow 2, but looking at this list, that Nuphy Air75 V3 is looking pretty nice... who am I kidding, they all look nice!
Actually, the Keychron C3 Pro is currently Amazon's best selling Mech keyboard, and it's not surprising seeing that you get a cool retro design for under $50. However, unlike other options here, it's strictly wired.
We're in the process of updating our list of the best keyboards for designers, but I reckon this is a good place to start...
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.