This year's WWDC revealed something surprising about Apple's future

And just like that, Apple is finally giving us what it promised at WWDC two years ago. The new and improved Siri, now called Siri AI, is on its way, complete with a dedicated app. It's been a long road for Apple, with the bumpy rollout of Apple Intelligence leading to all manner of existential questions for the company. But at yesterday's WWDC conference, Apple promised that it's coming this September.

But there was another notable aspect to this year's keynote. For the first time ever, the presentation didn't feature separate sections for each product. Instead of going platform by platform, exploring the updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac, etc, Apple covered everything together. And when it comes to Apple's future software philosophy, this could be telling.

(Image credit: Apple)

Seeing as the main attraction, Siri AI, is cross platform, it made some sense for Apple to focus on iOS 27 as a unified whole. But the change was a little unsettling for some fans who've been watching WWDC for years. "This WWDC felt very strange it made no sense," one Redditor comments while another adds, "Yeah I was confused and kept going back replaying the video thinking I missed the iPadOS 27 part." Indeed, when it came to platform specific updates and improvements, little was given away.

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very interesting new wwdc format, no specific segments to each OS and more so a general focus on platforms due to so much being shared across them maybe?June 8, 2026

Probably the worst WWDCI miss when each OS got it's own detailed sectionJune 8, 2026

This was perhaps the clearest sense yet that Apple is increasingly viewing its software as a unified whole, regardless of hardware. As another Redditor puts it, "I think that’s a strategy they’re moving to, less distinction between devices. Eventually maybe even a rename to “Apple OS” or some such".

But while it might have felt unusual, if anything, it's a testament to the ecosystem Apple has created. These devices work together so seamlessly that the company can now get away with presenting upgrades across the board in a single keynote. Perhaps 'Apple OS' isn't so far away.