Apple WWDC live: will we FINALLY get the iPhone update we've been waiting for?

Apple's WWDC 2026 has arrived, and we're expecting to finally get news on the iPhone update that Apple's been putting back for two years: a redesigned Siri able to handle multi-step tasks, maintain context, and act more like a chatbot than a simple voice assistant thanks to Google Gemini Integration.
Will it be enough to make Apple's AI smarts relevant amid the latest advances from Anthropic and OpenAI? What else is coming in the next iterations of iOS, iPadOS and macOS? Could we even see a new M5 Ultra-Powered Mac Studio?
Stick with us as we cover all the news from the WWDC keynote it happens. You can watch the presentation live below from 10am PT / 6pm in the UK, or scroll down for updates and summaries on all the news, rumours and analysis.
Also see our guides to the best iPad for video editing and the best MacBook for students.
Apple's dedicated quite a long section to child safety features. New Child Accounts will give parents more controls including time allowances and the ability to schedule what apps are accessible to their kids on what day and when. Parents will also have more visibility of how children are using their devices.
New health features in iOS 27 and watchOS 11 include a strong focus on advanced period tracking powered by Apple Intelligence. These updates bring predictive cycle insights and fertility window forecasting.
A handy update for connectivity. iPhones will get smarter at deciding when to automatically switch a Wifi connection when it goes out of range and a better option's available, saving you from having to manually switch when you move between rooms, or from the cafe to the street.
We're also told that iPhone apps will launch 30% faster and with smoother animations.
A subtle design update here. Liquid Glass elements give app icons more depth.
Things are kicking off with Liquid Glass updates, including the addition of a new slider allowing you to decide just how frosted you want the UI's glass effect to look. The sidebar will be expanded on MacOS – we also have confirmation that the name of the next MacOS will Golden Gate.
What is WWDC and what do we expect?
WWDC stands for the Worldwide Developers Conference. It's Apple’s annual event where it showcases upcoming software updates, operating systems and developer tools. The whole event runs until 12 June, but the Apple’s biggest announcements are expected in today's keynote presentation, which will last a couple of hours.
As for what's expected at WWDC 2026, the biggest updates are likely to involve AI. In particular, we expect to finally have news on the launch of a redesigned Siri, Apple's built-in voice-controlled assistant, with Gemini-powered AI. It's expected that there will be a new Siri chat bubble in the Dynamic Island on iPhones, and there are also rumours that Apple could launch a dedicated Siri app.
We could see the announcement of support for Google Cast in iOS, bill-splitting in Apple Wallet and changes to Liquid Glass. The iOS Camera app may come in for a redesign, including a Siri mode for AI features, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple might announce AI wallpaper generation and a redesign of the Image Playground app.
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