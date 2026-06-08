Apple WWDC live: will we FINALLY get the iPhone update we've been waiting for?

Apple's WWDC 2026 has arrived, and we're expecting to finally get news on the iPhone update that Apple's been putting back for two years: a redesigned Siri able to handle multi-step tasks, maintain context, and act more like a chatbot than a simple voice assistant thanks to Google Gemini Integration.

Will it be enough to make Apple's AI smarts relevant amid the latest advances from Anthropic and OpenAI? What else is coming in the next iterations of iOS, iPadOS and macOS? Could we even see a new M5 Ultra-Powered Mac Studio?

Stick with us as we cover all the news from the WWDC keynote it happens. You can watch the presentation live below from 10am PT / 6pm in the UK, or scroll down for updates and summaries on all the news, rumours and analysis.

Also see our guides to the best iPad for video editing and the best MacBook for students.