Forget iPhone 18, this creative is doing street photography with a Dyson electric toothbrush

Today's iPhone 18 Pro release has been dramatically overshadowed by a surprising competitor for the best camera phones. An electric toothbrush,

The new Dyson CameraJet is, according to the Singapore-based vacuum cleaner company, the world's only toothbrush with a camera (we're presumably not counting any that may have been made by the KGB or MI6). This revolutionary tech is, presumably, intended to have some benefits for oral health, but one creative on Instagram has found another use for it that's as silly as the device itself: they're using a Dyson CameraJet for street photography.

Apple will be trembling, because who needs a camera phone with a mechanical variable aperture when you have a toothbrush that can take shots like this?

A post shared by all gear no skill (@allthegearnoskill) A photo posted by on

All Gear No Skill regularly shares tips on hardware and editing on Instagram. While the $499 Dyson CameraJet doesn't allow for native image recording on device, the photographer used it as a camera by simply taking screenshots via the accompanying MyDyson app.

The result is a series of sometimes dreamy and sometimes elegiac urban scenes distorted by the camera's fisheye lens, with unpredictable colours and an almost infrared look at times. I'm looking forward to Dyson's 'Shot on a toothbrush' campaign.

Dyson CameraJet: $499 at Dyson Inc. The new Dyson camera toothbrush has an integrated 100,000-pixel camera (0.1MP in usual camera parlance) and comes in two fetching colour ways: Ceramic Pink or Ultra Blue It's got great reviews (on Dyson's website). One person writes: "I never thought I would enjoy brushing as much as I do now. The bristles and the oscillation of the brush is gentle but so effective on my teeth and gums – the clean feels so thorough. I also love the sound it makes from the jets when it flosses my teeth." A toothbrush, camera and ASML experience all in one. And at $500, it's less than half the price of the new iPhone 18 Pro, which can't even clean your teeth. The iPhone pales in comparison on battery life too, providing just 35 hours vs 10 days with the Dyson CameraJet. I know which one I'm packing for my next photography trip.

(Image credit: Dyson)

What's the camera on the Dyson CameraJet toothbrush actually for? For influencers who want to film their morning routine, I guess. How else are they going to share their brush technique with followers? Or maybe its for Meta Glasses fans who want to perv on their guests when they go to the bathroom?

I don't know, but it exists and it's currently sold out in the US and UK.