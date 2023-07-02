The best e-ink tablet 2023

E-ink tablets offer you something normal tablets can't provide: the look and feel of a paper product. So when you read an e-book, it'll feel more like reading an actual physical book. And if you want to make notes, with a pressure-sensitive stylus, so it'll feel more like you're writing on paper too. The same goes for writing, sketching, or making notes directly onto PDFs and other documents.

Be warned, though: many e-ink tablets don't run Android or iOS, so you won't be able to do all the things you're used to doing on a standard tablet, such as download apps, play games, listen to music and so on. Some do, but even then, the e-ink screen will mean that websites, apps and videos will look quite different from what you're used to, especially on a black-and-white e-tablet.

With all that in mind, we've gathered together the best e-ink tablets on the market today, to suit a range of budgets and uses. So read on to find which is the best e-ink tablet for your specific needs.

(Image credit: Onyx)

01. Onyx Note Air 2 Plus The best e-ink tablet for notetaking Specifications Screen: 10.3 inches Resolution: 227dpi Includes stylus?: Yes Storage: 64GB Dimensions: 229.4 × 195.4 × 5.8mm Weight: 445g Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Digitise handwritten notes + Use Google Play apps + Weeks of battery life Reasons to avoid - Cluttered interface

Want an e-reader that you can also take notes on? Then our top recommendation is the Onyx Note Air 2 Plus. With a fabulous 10.3-inch display, it works brilliantly for notetaking. It has a definite paper-like feel, making it more like writing on real notepad, and can turn your handwriting into text pretty accurately. It comes with a battery-free stylus, and the rechargeable 3,700mAh battery keeps the tablet itself going for weeks on a single charge.

This tablet boasts a USB-C port for charging, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and it doubles as a full-blown tablet, running Android 11. That means you can use apps from the Google Play Store, and while that's not always a great experience on an e-ink screen, it does give you a broader range of notetaking apps than the (admittedly very good) onboard one.

(Image credit: ReMarkable)

02. ReMarkable 2 The best e-ink writing tablet Specifications Screen: 10.3 inches Resolution: 226dpi Includes stylus?: No Storage: 8GB Dimensions: 188 x 246 x 4.7mm Weight: 403.5g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Superior writing experience + Make notes on PDFs + Clean and minimal interface Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not a full Android tablet - Stylus sold separately

This 10.3-inch tablet is quite expensive, but it offers the best writing experience on our list. You get zero lag, tilt detection and overall it feels very close to writing on paper. Your handwriting can be digitised, and you can also scan handwriting on paper. You can even make notes on PDFs, which is handy if you need to annotate lots of documents.

The interface is clean and minimal, and the screen is bright and easy to read in daylight, making for pleasant, distraction-free writing. It works with the Marker or Marker Plus styluses, which are pressure- and tilt-senstive, although note that you'll have to buy these separately.

The ReMarkable 2 claims to be the world's thinnest tablet, at just 4.7mm thick, and it's certainly nice and portable. It promises two weeks' battery life on a single charge, and offers some nifty integrations with Google Drive, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.

(Image credit: Tom May)

03. Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C The best colour e-ink tablet Our expert review: Specifications Screen: 10.3 inches Resolution: 300dpi (monochrome); 150dpi (colour) Includes stylus?: Yes Storage: 128GB Dimensions: 225 × 184.5 × 6.7 mm Weight: 1.02kg Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Colour screen + Doubles as Android tablet + Lots of storage Reasons to avoid - Limited audio

If you're looking for colour, you won't find finer than this 10.3-inch tablet. In my Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C review , I found it did great job of reproducing graphic novels, comics and manga.

The screen offers a maximum resolution of 2480 x 1860 pixels (300ppi) in black and white, the highest on our list. This drops down to 1240 x 930 (150ppi) in colour, but you're still getting a lot of picture detail. And overall, publications look great even in sunlight, thanks to the anti-glare coating on the screen. I also appreciated being able to adjust brightness and colour temperature between -15°C and 65°C.

Like the other Onyx tablets on this list, this doubles as an Android tablet, albeit with Android 11 rather than the latest version (12). Other highlights include the generous 128GB of internal storage, the ability to add a microSD up to 1TB, and a document camera which lets you photograph documents and turn them into digital text.

While e-ink tablets are far from the best drawing tablets, the presence of colour, a lovely stylus and a decent onboard app means that the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is, technically speaking, the best e-ink tablet for drawing you'll find today.

On the downside, the speakers aren't great, there's no audio jack for headphones, and it's quite expensive. But if you're looking for a colour e-ink tablet, this is the best in show right now. And if you choose to buy the keyboard cover separately, you can even turn it into an e-ink laptop; a category I didn't previously know existed!

(Image credit: Tom May)

04. Onyx Boox Tab X The best large e-ink tablet Our expert review: Specifications Screen: 13.3 inches Resolution: 207dpi Includes stylus?: Yes Storage: 128GB Dimensions: 310 × 228 × 6.8mm Weight: 560g Today's Best Deals View at OnBuy.com Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large screen + Fast and responsive + Great for annotating PDFs Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Is size important to you? Then the Onyx Boox Tab X has a 13.3-inch display that will give you ample space to read, write, take notes and doodle on. And that's not all: it also has by far the best specs of any e-ink tablet on the market today.

So why doesn't it top our list? Quite simply, because it's so darned expensive, coming in at around a grand at time of writing. If you have money to spare, though, it's well worth considering. As I explain in my Onyx Boox Tab X review , this e-ink tablet pretty much has it all.

The big, beautiful screen means it's great for reading large-format publications like reference books, newspapers and magazines. And the size also makes a huge difference when you're annotating PDFs, especially if you're using the split-screen features.

More generally, the included stylus offers an authentically paper-like experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor combined with 6GB of RAM means everything happens quickly and smoothly, with zero lag. And the 6300mAh battery is claimed to be the biggest on any e-ink device, keeping you going for weeks on end. Overall, then, this is the Rolls Royce of e-ink tablets: a premium product at a premium price.

(Image credit: PocketBook)

05. PocketBook e-Book Reader The best budget e-ink tablet Specifications Screen: 6 inches Resolution: 300dpi Includes stylus?: No Storage: 16GB Dimensions: 108 x 161 x 8mm Weight: 159g Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Colour + Very affordable + Light and portable Reasons to avoid - Limited features - Short battery life - Small screen

Short on cash? At a fraction of the cost of the Onyx Boox Tab X, the PocketBook e-Book Reader is the cheapest on our list. But it still boasts some impressive specs for the price, including 16GB of storage, a high screen resolution of 300dpi and a colour screen. You also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Dropbox integration and support for a wide variety of e-pub files.

On the downside, the 1,900mAH battery won't last you many days, and it takes some time to charge via micro-USB. It's not a full Android tablet, although there are onboard apps for things like notetaking, text-to-speech and a calculator. And that screen is pretty small, at just six inches in diameter; although at the same time this does make the device wonderfully light (at just 159g) and portable. So given the low price, overall I'd say this e-ink tablet represents excellent value.

(Image credit: Amazon)

06. Amazon Kindle Scribe The best e-ink tablet for students Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen: 10.2 inches Resolution: 300dpi Includes stylus?: Yes Storage: 16, 32, or 64GB Dimensions: 196 x 229 x 5.8 mm Weight: 433g Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk View at Amazon View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Great reading experience + Nice stylus and templates + Make notes on PDFs Reasons to avoid - Can't make notes on book pages

Most students will want an e-ink tablet primarily for reading, with the option of taking notes related to the book, essay or research paper in question. If that sound like you, then we recommend the Kindle Scribe.

As you'd expect from the iconic Kindle brand, the Scribe has an evenly lit, 300dpi display with crisp, clear text that's perfect for reading. Of course, it's beautifully integrated with the Kindle library. Plus it also offers a decent paper-like experience when note-taking with the included stylus, with 18 notebook templates.

On the downside, the features and functionality here are pretty limited compared to other tablets on this list. Most significantly, the Kindle Scribe can't turn handwriting into text. Also, while you can write directly onto PDFs, you can't write directly onto books and documents: you have to add a digital equivalent of a sticky note instead.

In short, if you want to take a LOT of notes, we'd recommend the first entry on our list. However, if your primary focus is reading, with the option to write the odd note or two when inspiration strikes, then this is a great option.

Why would I buy an e-ink tablet? E-ink tablets offer several specific things that normal Android, iOS or Amazon tablets don't. Most importantly, they provide a reading experience close to ink on paper, which feels more comfortable on the eyes for long reading sessions. They also tend to have much longer battery life, making them great for travel, and anti-glare displays that are easy to read in sunlight or other bright environments. Also, because these devices are primarily designed for reading, you're less likely to get distracted by email, messages, notifications and other interruptions common on normal tablets. Many models offer reading-specific features like adjustable font sizes, customisable reading settings, and built-in dictionaries for enhanced convenience. And some e-ink tablets, including those on our list above, go further and offer features for note-taking, handwriting, sketching and drawing with a stylus, with a more paper-like feel than most standard tablets.