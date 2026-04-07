Legendary artist Kazuma Kaneko, known for creating the art style of Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, has tapped into his roots to bring his versions of Devil May Cry 5’s Dante, Nero, and Vergil to the roguelike deck-building game Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch edition.

These three iconic Devil Hunters crop up midway through the Switch game, and if defeated, they join you as ‘Jinma’ card allies, each with unique effects mirroring their original traits, such as Dante’s Stylish Rank or Vergil’s Concentration. Kazuma Kaneko designed the original Devil Trigger forms for Dante and Vergil in Devil May Cry 3, so he’s dipping into his back catalogue here.

The news gave me the opportunity to meet Kazuma Kaneko in a room of translators and dig a little into this game. And I learned the original game had a built-in AI model that generated new cards for players from the artist's work, and he worked with the AI to ensure the style worked (this wasn’t an off-the-shelf model like some games that are using gen AI, but a bespoke one trained only on Kazuma Kaneko’s own work).

Tellingly, the AI experiment is dropped for the Switch version of Tsukuyomi (though some of the art remains as 'less-than' versions of Kaneko's style), and instead, we get the artist's take on three character designs that have a place in most gamers' lives, from playing on PlayStation to now. But it made me think, and want to explore more…

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It made me think, there’s a version of Kazuma Kaneko’s work that feels ‘slightly louder than the original’, a bit pushed, a little more exaggerated, and that’s how he describes working with AI on the PC the game, where the system effectively reflects his style back at him as a “more extreme version” of what he’d normally create.

He compares it, loosely, to watching a performance of yourself, something that mimics your own work but leans into it harder, and that idea – AI as mimic rather than replacement – sits at the centre of Tsukuyomi, especially now the game is preparing for release on Nintendo Switch with a slightly different approach.

The Switch version changes AI's role entirely. The model itself isn’t included this time; instead, the game pulls from a curated set of the strongest AI-assisted artwork generated from the PC version, effectively freezing that experimentation into a finished form. It means players aren’t interacting with an active AI system, but they are still seeing its influence, just distilled, selected, and folded back into a more traditional pipeline.