This retro indie game rekindles the spirit of a James Bond classic

As impressive as the 007 First Light opening credits are, some James Bond fans wonder if the game can top their recollections of Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64. The ambitious first-person shooter (FPS) based on the 1995 movie is often held up as the gold standard for Bond games despite its awkward controls.

It was hugely innovative with its four-player split-screen multiplayer option and objectives that varied based on difficulty level. Some would even argue that Goldeneye gave us games like Halo and Call of Duty. Now an indie developer seeks to rekindle its immersive atmosphere.

SOE64 Gameplay Trailer - "Goldeneye style FPS set in WW2" - YouTube Watch On

SOE 64 is a retro FPS set during World War II and designed "in the spirit of 90s console classics". The player must use stealth to operate behind enemy lines and dismantle the German war effort one mission at a time.

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The developer, Hatchett Studio, promises a series of unique Locations, from alpine railways to dinner parties, each with their own challenges, objectives and enemies. The game will also require collaboration with the resistance and unexpected allies, and players will have a wide range of WW2 weaponry to use.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hatchett Studio) (Image credit: Hatchett Studio) (Image credit: Hatchett Studio)

Based on the demo, people are saying it really captures the feel of Goldeneye, perhaps blended with a little Medal of Honor?

You can wishlist the game on Steam. In the meantime, don't miss the huge graphic design debate sparked by Daniel Craig's intervention on a James Bond poster design.