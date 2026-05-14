With the World Cup just weeks away, it's tempting to fire up a footie sim at the same time. But just like Despelote managed to find a more personal way of framing the beautiful game along with a unique blend of aesthetics, Kick is another game that offers a different take on virtual football.

This anime-style side-scrolling action-platformer is the debut of Switzerland-based solo indie developer Peter Soerensen, also known as nospacelost, who has no prior experience in game development, though judging by his Instagram account, you would assume Destiny was his preoccupation.

"In 2020, I bought an iPad because I was fascinated with the concept art for the game Destiny, and I wanted to learn to draw like that," he explains. "Now, aside from Destiny fan art, I don't really draw much at all apart from making assets for Kick."

(Image credit: Peter Soerensen)

(Image credit: Peter Soerensen)

The Cyberpunk 2077 influence

As for what kicked off (pun intended) the desire to make Kick, Soerensen admits that making a game had always been a dream of his, but he just didn't know where to start. "In 2023, I bought a PC to dabble in Unreal Engine because I hated my job at the time, and I didn’t see a future or career for myself in it," he continues. "Really, I was just at a point where I had nothing to lose, so I learned how to make games in my spare time."

The inspiration for Kick, however, didn't come from football but rather Cyberpunk 2077, more specifically, an arcade mini-game added in an update called Roach Race, where you play as the eponymous horse from the Witcher universe. That simplicity appealed to a first-time developer like Soerensen, so he came up with a similar side-scrolling game about a boy running to school after missing the bus, until he stumbled upon something even more interesting.

"In the first iteration, there was a soccer ball that was just an obstacle to avoid," Soerensen explains. "During testing, when I ran into the ball, it would bounce in front of me, which pushed it forward, and it looked like I was dribbling the ball. That visual inspired what Kick is now."

(Image credit: Peter Soerensen)

(Image credit: Peter Soerensen)

And a little anime inspiration

Over the two years of development, which included quitting his job to focus on making Kick full-time, more ideas have filtered into this platformer, which is still about a kid trying to get to school while dribbling his football across more than 20 levels. The anime presentation certainly stands out, while the location is also ostensibly of a Japanese town, even though it may still take you to various places, like a construction site or the beach.