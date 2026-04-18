The NASA branding has become iconic, entwined with our very conception of space exploration. The Artemis logo is a more recent addition to the system. Only time will tell whether it will prove to be as memorable as the meatball and worm logos but it certainly does a lot in terms of the amount of meaning built into its design language.

Amid the stunning images from Artemis II, you might not have given the logo design much attention – isn't it just a letter 'A' with a couple of abstract lines? But every element of the Artemis logo has significance, and the symbol alludes to NASA's most ambitious goal.

What does the NASA Artemis logo mean?

The NASA Artemis logo on a white background (Image credit: NASA)

The Artemis logo was revealed back in 2019. The broader Artemis branding, including a bespoke font, visual assets and layout designs was created later by the agency Design Bridge, but the logo design itself was created in house by NASA.

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The letter A obviously stands for the name of the project, Artemis, who was the Greek goddess of the hunt, wilderness, wild animals, virginity, and who was associated with the moon, much like Diana in Roman mythology. She was the daughter of Zeus and Leto and twin sister to Apollo.

The design represents the mythological goddess on a more pictorial level too. The 'A' forms an arrow, representing the hunter's bow and arrow that often features in classical depictions of Artemis. The blue curve below represents the bow, but it also represents Earth, hence the colour – the Earth's seas make it look mainly blue from space. This visual metaphor suggests that Earth is Artemis's bow sending its energy and effort into space in the form of the NASA mission.

The arrow points up from the Earth and slices through the moon, which is represented by a grey semicircle. But note that the arrow doesn't point to the moon; it points beyond it. Although the immediate goal of the Artemis project is to put humans on the moon again, the ultimate aim is to use the moon as a stepping stone for human missions to Mars.

This objective is also signaled by the red trajectory pattern, which forms the crossbar of the A. Its colour represents the red planet, and the line also disappears into the distance beyond the moon, signalling the objective of reaching the fourth planet from the sun.

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The NASA Apollo logo (Image credit: NASA)

Although the Artemis logo looks to the future in its vision of human travel to Mars, it's also nostalgic. We mentioned that Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. The 'A' is a direct reference to the Apollo logo used on the mission patches during NASA's previous moon programme, during which Apollo 11 put Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon in 1969.

The original Apollo logo was adopted in 1965 and depicted a double trajectory to represent John F. Kennedy's goal of "putting a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth".

This was a composite design that combined ideas from NASA employees and contractor personnel. It featured the Orion constellation, with the hunter's belt forming the crossbar in the 'A'. The trajectory on the Artemis logo is drawn in the opposite direction, from left to right, to highlight that this mission has a different aim.

"Using an 'A' as the primary visual and a trajectory from Earth to the moon, we honor all that the Apollo program achieved. However, through Artemis we will forge our own path, pursue lunar exploration like never before and pave the way to Mars," NASA said in a statement when it revealed the Artemis logo back in 2019.

The Artemis font

NASA's Artemis font (Image credit: NASA)

As for the broader Artemis branding system, the bespoke typeface is based on a modified version of Inter Sans Semi-Bold. Each letter features a missing slice cut at a 60º angle. This is intended to represent the angle formed when two planetary bodies are in optimal balance and harmony. It also gives the typeface a dynamic and cinematic feel.

For most other uses, NASA favours Helvetica and Garamond.

For more space design trivia, check out the viral image of Super Mario twerking on the moon.