Why the YouTube logo looks different today

The YouTube logo has evolved only very slightly over the years. However, the Google-owned video platform has been occasionally experimenting with temporary logos, and today's feels delightfully random.

While the Google doodles tend to revolve around anniversaries and major world events, the sporadic YouTube logo variations tend to promote very specific communities of creators on the platform. Back in 2023, there was that GRWM logo (Get Ready With Me), and the platform celebrated Roblox developers last year. Today's more artistic design promotes a creative community close to our own hearts here at Creative Bloq.

(Image credit: Google / Upscaled via TopazAI)

Today's YouTube logo variation features an animation of a paintbrush drawing violet flowers. Its purpose is to promote a 'YouTube featured' collection of just 14 videos of watercolour painting tutorials, from how to paint a red panda to how to draw mushrooms and snowdrops.

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Check out some of the videos below.

Panda rosa 💗 red panda #art #watercolor #acuarela #dibujo #arte - YouTube Watch On

Cómo dibujar setas - YouTube Watch On

#acuarelas #watercolor #art #arteparaprincipiantes #aquarelle #floralwatercolor #watercolortutorial - YouTube Watch On

Why today? As far as I'm aware, it's completely random.

The International Watercolor Society (IWS) celebrated Global Watercolor Day back in January, and World Watercolour Month isn't until July. But I'm happy to see YouTube showing such apparent arbitrary appreciation of a traditional art form (let me know in the comments if there's something happening today that I've missed).

Inspired to try watercolours yourself? See our guides to the best watercolour paints and best watercolour paper, or check out the gear below.