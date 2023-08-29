YouTube just dropped another delightful new logo design

Earlier this month, YouTube dropped a new, Old English-style version of its logo to celebrate World Calligraphy Day, and it seems that isn't the only new design we're being treated to in August.

Created to celebrate GRWM videos (which stands for 'Get Ready With Me – thanks, Google), the new illustrated design, currently taking the place of the real logo in-browser, pays tribute to the trend of posting a video or series of videos demonstrating the process of getting ready for an activity or event. (Looking for logo inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

"It’s hard to believe there was ever a time when GRWM videos didn’t exist," YouTube announces in a blog post. "In 2023 alone, there have been more than 6 billion views of videos with variations of “grwm” in the title.1 That’s why we’re taking a moment, amidst the prep for back to school, to temporarily transform YouTube’s logo and celebrate the creators who’ve invited us to join and connect with them through their daily routines."

In addition to the new logo, YouTube has also released, in collaboration with Bailey Sarian, "the ultimate GRWM on the history of GRWMs" – a video taking users on a journey from 2010 to today to see how GRWM videos have evolved over the years (above) – along with a playlist of popular GRWM videos.

Like the calligraphy logo, and 2021's awesome Black History Month designs, the GRWM YouTube logo likely won't be sticking around for long. If you're inspired to create a logo of your own, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.