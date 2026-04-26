Getting married? Here are all the products you need for a home-crafted wedding

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From Cricut, tissue paper, laser engravers and more, this is the essential wedding crafting kit.

collection of crafty products
(Image credit: Flipside Products / Cricut / Evteck / Jecqbor / xTool / Westcott / Gorilla / Shindel / Niimbot / Future / Edited by Gemini)

If you're getting married soon, or even not so soon, you can save a lot of money by creating crafty items for your big day rather than buying them new. With that in mind, I've gathered a collection of craft kit that will help you prepare for your wedding.

Whether you're planning to go wild with tissue paper or need something more sophisticated like a laser engraver or Cricut machine, I've got options for you.

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Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder