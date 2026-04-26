Getting married? Here are all the products you need for a home-crafted wedding
From Cricut, tissue paper, laser engravers and more, this is the essential wedding crafting kit.
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If you're getting married soon, or even not so soon, you can save a lot of money by creating crafty items for your big day rather than buying them new. With that in mind, I've gathered a collection of craft kit that will help you prepare for your wedding.
Whether you're planning to go wild with tissue paper or need something more sophisticated like a laser engraver or Cricut machine, I've got options for you.
For more on big ticket items, see our best laser engravers and Cricut machines posts.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.