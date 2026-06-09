(Image credit: The Roald Dahl Story Company Limited | Charlie and the Chocolate Factory™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Roald Dahl's stories have been given brand-new, bespoke typographic identities by design studio Baxter & Bailey, working with the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix. The studio created a glorious suite of 20 logotitles, and the result is a real feast for the eyes – playful, bright, characterful and distinctive – and joyfully eccentric.

The work builds directly on the existing RDSC brand identity, originally designed by Emily Oberman, partner at Pentagram's New York office. Central to that identity is a mischievous and inventive typeface, Fantastic Mr. Font, developed by Oberman in collaboration with type foundry Pangram Pangram.

Rather than departing from that foundation, Baxter & Bailey used it as their starting point. They redrew 19 characters from the typeface to give each logotitle its own distinct character but with a sumptuous style that's consistent across the whole set.

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The result is a comprehensive typographic toolkit covering all 20 story brands, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to The BFG, giving the RDSC flexible, consistent guidance for future creative adaptations, whether for film, theatre, fashion, or beyond.

Nat Bullard, Creative Director & Design Manager at the Roald Dahl Story Company, praised the level of craft: "Baxter & Bailey were a pleasure to work with. They embraced the challenge of bringing each story to life in its own distinctive way while thoughtfully balancing the logotitle set," she said, adding that every detail had been carefully considered in relation to the brand and typography first created by Oberman and her team, and Pangram Pangram.

This project is part of Baxter & Bailey's increasing presence in the retail, consumer and commercial sectors – and I can't wait to see what they come up with next.

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All images ™/© RDSC 2026

© The Roald Dahl Story Company Limited | Charlie and the Chocolate Factory™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.