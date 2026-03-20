This Magic The Gathering artist blends fantasy and spiritual influences with strong female characters
Kilart explores the relationship between characters and environments.
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Heonhwa Choe, known as Kilart, is a South Korean illustrator who has contributed to major titles such as Magic: The Gathering (MTG). He likes to tell stories through the relationship between characters and environments, in particular worlds shaped by female figures and objects.
Kilart uses Clip Studio Paint for this digital art (see our guide to the best digital art software). Below, he shares five examples of his work.
Rabbit, Wolf Skin
“I started this piece with the intention of creating an artwork centred around cold tones. It playfully expresses a slightly fairy-tale-like joke: a rabbit wearing a wolf’s mask.”Article continues below
Shamen: A Shrine where Spirits Linger
“Inspired by sacred trees in Korean shamanism, I focused on the colourful cloths hanging on the trees. The shaman meets spiritual entities through dance and music, blending ritual with a mystical atmosphere.”
Pathway to Oblivion
“A succubus appears at a ghostly station in a dream. I used contrasting yellows and blues to define the mood.”
Emperor's Shape
“The contrast between massive objects and figures creates a sense of grandeur. Sculptures connect naturally to past cultures, inspiring visions of ancient civilisations.”
Encounter
“In the swamp, knights encounter a white golem. Here I explored the contrast between dark backgrounds and the bright monster, while also experimenting with armour designs.”
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You can see more of Kilart’s work on his ArtStation profile..
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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