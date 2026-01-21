Is this ultra-satisfying rainbow optical illusion really a bit nipply?

This might be one of the most satisfying optical illusions I've ever seen. Not only does it look slinkily 3D printed, but once you get the hang of it, it switches from pointing outwards to inwards with the flick of your focus. I can imagine having a physical version of this image, and pushing it in and out to transform in the way the illusion works.

The r/opticalillusions subreddit is equally as transfixed, with comments flooding in praising the "fantastic find" (and only a couple calling it a "rainbow nipple". Yes, yes I see it, too). Take a look below.

I found this illusion really easy to switch, but if you're struggling a Reddit user has some advice for you: "at first I could only see inward but now its outward for me. Looking at the left side made it switch," they say. And someone else makes a cheeky suggestion: "For inward, I imagine a tunnel. For outward, booby," they advise.

Others, though, are convinced of the way it's supposed to be facing. "I think outward, the white tip covers the ring supposed to be to its left," one fan asserts.

Only one Redditor is dissenting. "I just see flat circles. So neither?"

What do you see?