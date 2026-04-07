Coca-Cola uses a mind-bending optical illusion to sneak into 'blue' football stadiums

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Racing Club's Estadio Presidente Perón in Argentina isn't a place to turn up dressed in red. Racing wear blue, while red is the colour of arch enemies Independiente, who are based in the same Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda. But Coca-cola has found a cheeky way to sneak its brand colours into the stadium
We've pointed out before the popular Coca-Cola optical illusion that's being going around for years on social media. The images appear to show a familiar red coke can but actually contain only the colours blue and grey. Now the mind-bending illusion has crossed over from TikTok to the terraces.
The marketing agency WPP Open X, alongside VML and Grey, picked up on the Coca-Cola illusion and used it to sneak the brand's colours into stadiums in where red is an anathema – the ads were also displayed at Arena do Grêmio in Brazil.Article continues below
With support from Ogilvy and WPP Media, the campaign featured large billboards displaying the optical illusion alongside the phrase: "Here are only the colours you love And a Coca-Cola". It also appeared along routes to the stadium, around entrances, in areas where fans gather and in social media extensions.
How does the Coca-Cola illusion work? It seems is our brains get confused by the way the cone and rod receptors in our eyes respond to colour and light. We're susceptible to interpreting grey as red when it's surrounded by blue.
Our familiarity with Coca-Cola's branding may play a role in enhancing the effect, making us even more likely to interpret the can as red because that's the colour we assume it to be.
The advertising campaign confirms our suspicion that the best optical illusions can serve a practical purpose as well as simply being a lot of fun to look at.
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It's not the first time that Coca-Cola has shown an awareness of the how its brand colour can polarise. It's previously produced blue cans and banners for Brazil's Parintins Festival on the island of Tupinambarana in the Amazon due to the rivalry between the dance troops Boi Caprichoso and Boi Garantido.
For more illusions, check out photographer Joseph Ford's 'invisible jumpers'.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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