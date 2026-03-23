Shock horror, Apple didn't launch a new iPod this month – so try these iPod alternatives from just $59

Okay, Apple didn't release an iPod with their last round of launches (not that we expected them to, of course) – and we're all mega-disappointed about it. So unless you want to mod an old iPod of your own, you'll have to look elsewhere to get your low-fi fix of digital music. With a recent resurgence of people of all ages wanting a way to reduce their reliance on their smartphones, it's the perfect time to transfer your listening to another device.

There are options from iconic brands like Sony and challenger brands such as Fiio, and prices ranging from just $59 up to more premium devices at $699. You just have to choose how much you want to spend.

All these options have been personally recommended by music fans who have used them – some are best for streaming, others for your MP3 library. Click through to find out more. And check out these budget audiophile headphones, too.