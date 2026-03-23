Shock horror, Apple didn't launch a new iPod this month – so try these iPod alternatives from just $59

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From Sony to FiiO, these DAPs are great for enjoying low-fi music.

ipod alternatives sitting on music
(Image credit: Sony, Fiio, Shanling, Mighty, SnoSky, Hiby, Hidizs)

Okay, Apple didn't release an iPod with their last round of launches (not that we expected them to, of course) – and we're all mega-disappointed about it. So unless you want to mod an old iPod of your own, you'll have to look elsewhere to get your low-fi fix of digital music. With a recent resurgence of people of all ages wanting a way to reduce their reliance on their smartphones, it's the perfect time to transfer your listening to another device.

There are options from iconic brands like Sony and challenger brands such as Fiio, and prices ranging from just $59 up to more premium devices at $699. You just have to choose how much you want to spend.

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Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

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