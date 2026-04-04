The Retro New trend continues to dominate 2026, and I think I've found my favourite example so far. Bumpboxx's recent killer Kickstarter boom box, the BB-777, is impossibly cool-looking, but if the spec sheet is to be believed, it also promises to be a super-practical and powerful audio device for the music-loving B-Boys out there.

And I'm not alone in thinking so. It's smashed its $50,000 goal, currently hovering around $3,700,000... that's quite convincing!

So what is it? Well, apart from being a physical connection to the worlds of Do the Right Thing and White Men Can't Jump, it's a reinterpretation of one of the 1980s' most iconic silhouettes – the legendary Sharp GF-777.

What I love about it is that although it has Bluetooth features, this 3-year project has invested in endangered mechanical formats – dual cassette and CD decks – that you just don't see anymore. It's clearly a passion project from a team that loves music, loves culture, and loves offering its audience a killer project that's built to last!

Looking for other audio products built to last? Check out my list of the best budget audiophile wired headphones, starting from $160.

A house of music

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Bumpboxx) (Image credit: Bumpboxx) (Image credit: Bumpboxx) (Image credit: Bumpboxx) (Image credit: Bumpboxx) (Image credit: Bumpboxx)

The BB-777 is built to play music loud, delivering a total of 270 watts through two 6.25-inch super woofers with independent channel gain for controlled low-frequency response. In English? These are bassy boys. But this ain't yo daddy's bass! To ensure the low frequency output remains deep and resonant, the housing is internally chambered with dedicated bass ports. These are real bassy boys!

It's not all about the bass. With two 6.25-inch coaxial speakers for mid-range clarity and two horn tweeters for high-frequency precision, I don't expect any lob-sided sound from the BB-777. A fan-cooled amplifier promises to maintain thermal stability during periods of sustained high-volume playback... which I'm guessing will be whenever these bad boys are used.

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Play it all!