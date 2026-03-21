Wired vs wireless headphones: Which is best in 2026?

It wasn't that long ago that the question of wired vs wireless sound quality had only one answer: It's wired, stupid! But wireless audio technology has hit light speed in recent years, and things aren't that simple anymore. So which is best to buy in 2026?

According to market researchers Circana, the revenue spilt of wireless vs wired headphones is 80/20. But the first two months of this year has seen a 20% jump in wired revenue.

I don't have a horse in the race – I love them both. I own many wireless headphones and earphones, and I also have several wired over-ear headphones and IEMs (in-ear monitors), and use them all daily.

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And I think I'm pretty well attuned to their respective pros and cons. Ultimately it goes so much deeper than just sound quality....

Wired vs wireless: A short history

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Wired audio was the only game in town since Clément Ader piped a live opera performance into Parisian homes with his Theatrophone in 1881. The audio signal was transmitted via copper telephone lines, and people played it through two telephone receivers held up to their ears. Stereo!

For those of you that aren't 145 years old, wired audio really took hold with the invention of the vinyl long player in 1948, and dominated right up until MP3s in the late 1990s. That's a neat 50 years of perfecting commercially available audio with wires. And for many an audiophile, that dominance hasn't ended.

That's understandable when you look at the early days of wireless. Early 2000s Bluetooth Classic was power-hungry and drained batteries for breakfast. It also crushed music into a metallic, low-fidelity mess. And that's how things stayed for twenty years...

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In the last six years, things have changed beyond recognition. In 2020 Bluetooth LE Audio brought Bluetooth technology into the 21st century: we got better sound using less battery. Then in 2021 Apple made lossless audio a standard for millions of users, and so forced innovation in Bluetooth codecs to handle those massive files.

Around this time, better chips in headphones meant record low latency, and in 2026 wireless headphones, such as the Bose QC Ultra, can map your individual ear canals to provide bespoke audio profiles every time they're turned on.

When you're talking about audio quality, the playing field has been levelled. But core differences remain.

Wired: Pros and cons

(Image credit: Future)

Zero latency and distortion

Electricity travels through your copper wires instantly, sending the audio signal to your ears without delay. And without the wireless compression needed to transfer audio information through the air, wired signals are pure and unedited, so there's no distortion.

Ultimately the best wireless headphones have caught up on this, but still, it remains an important plus for wired systems.

'Audiophile' tuning

Generally speaking, most commercial headphones out there cater for majority tastes – that is, loads of bass, and loads of treble, and don't worry too much about anything else. But any audiophile can tell you, there's so much more to be enjoyed than that – more detail, and different sound profiles that act as different filters for you to enjoy your music through.

Also, if you're using your wired headphones through a desktop setup (PC or laptop) you can use free EQ apps to change the sound profile of your wired headphones to your liking.

Open-back experience

This is a bit of a personal, unmeasurable thing, but wired headphones that allow air to flow through the ear cup, offer a spacious sound to music. People describe a bigger 'soundstage', where music is presented with more space in between instruments. Sound doesn't bounce around your ears like it does with a closed back ear cup, that you will get with a wireless model.

Con: Open-back means you can hear the world around you, and the world can hear your music. That means this kind of listening is exclusively done in a dedicated home room. It's not a spectator's sport!

A long and fruitful life

To my mind, this is the strongest argument for wired over wireless. As they don't use internal batteries, and are powered by external amps in computers or smart phones, wired headphones have a far longer lifespan than wireless cans. Many wired headphones are modular, and you can replace their parts – ear cups, headbands, etc. Search online, and it's common to find people who have been enjoying the same wired headphones for 10+ years. It's more like three to five years for most wireless headphones.

The gear!

Take a look at the photo above. If the sight of several DACs and amps and upgrade purple cables fills your heart with joy, then wired headphones is the hobby for you. If not... then you're a perfectly normal person and you should be happy with yourself.

Con: Talking of gear, a downside is you will probably have to buy DAC/Amps to make the most of your wired headphones. For example, if you buy a set of wired earphones, like the Kiwi Ears Horizon, unless your phone has a jack, you'll need to get a 3.5mm jack/USB-C dongle. It's not the most convenient to fit in your pocket.