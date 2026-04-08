The most gorgeous floral iPad cases to start your Spring refresh
Upgrade your iPad accessories for the new season.
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Spring is springing (today at least) and I've come over all floral. Since iPads are firmly on my mind since trying the newest iPad Air, and I've been hunting down the perfect accessories, I put my skills to finding the best floral iPad cases out there.
Focusing on two of my favourite brands, Burga and Casetify, has really paid off as they've got some beautiful options in a range of colour schemes and patterns. So whether you're dressing up your older iPad for the new season or investing in accessories for a new one, there is bound to be a floral option here for you.
Need a new iPad? See our guide to the best iPad for drawing.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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