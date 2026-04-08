The most gorgeous floral iPad cases to start your Spring refresh

Spring is springing (today at least) and I've come over all floral. Since iPads are firmly on my mind since trying the newest iPad Air, and I've been hunting down the perfect accessories, I put my skills to finding the best floral iPad cases out there.

Focusing on two of my favourite brands, Burga and Casetify, has really paid off as they've got some beautiful options in a range of colour schemes and patterns. So whether you're dressing up your older iPad for the new season or investing in accessories for a new one, there is bound to be a floral option here for you.

Need a new iPad? See our guide to the best iPad for drawing.