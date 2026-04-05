Buy a Motorola Signature and get a free Moto Watch this month only
Deals
By Beth Nicholls published
Freebies up for grabs include a Moto Watch (premium pack), Moto Buds 2+, and a Moto Tag 2, bundled with your purchase from select retailers.
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