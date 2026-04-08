Project Hail Mary has won over both critics and the box office with its mix of hard sci-fi, space adventure and buddy comedy – and the story's now set to continue. While there's currently no Project Hail Mary sequel in the works in book or movie form, a new chapter will be developed as an immersive mixed-reality game.

Amazon MGM Studios and the game studio Maze Theory have announced Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars, in which players will step into the role of Ryland Grace, the lead character played by Ryan Gosling in the movie.

The author Andy Weir, who wrote the original novel, is collaborating on the game, in which players will be able to "build a living bond with Rocky and experience the Hail Mary ship bleeding into their own space."

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars will add a new chapter to the movie (Image credit: Maze Theory / Amazon MGM)

The Project Hail Mary game will blend AR and VR to create an immersive experience of the titular space mission at a pivotal moment in which the ship’s systems are failing. Players must diagnose the problem and improvise a fix while building a bond with Rocky, the crab-like alien intelligence who joins Ryland on the mission.

London-based Maze Theory has previously developed mixed-reality games based on other major IPs, including Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. It says a core part of the new game will revolve around how players build the bond with Rocky through cooperation, problem-solving, and evolving trust.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Maze Theory / Amazon MGM) (Image credit: Maze Theory / Amazon MGM)

Andy says in today's announcement: “Since creating Project Hail Mary a few years ago, fans have been waiting for more. This is the first step outside of what happens in the book and movie, something you can only experience in mixed reality.”

The project shows how movie tie-ins are evolving, and particularly the way we experience sci-fi. It's not an adaptation of the novel or movie, but an expansion – some are saying a sequel even – that makes connection franchise more personal.

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By immersing the player in the story, the game could enhance the novel's theme of inter-species friendship in a tactile way that can't be achieved through more passive forms like literature and film. This could become a new way to experience movies in general – you watch the movie, and then you become part of it in an expansion of the story rather than merely re-enacting moments you've already seen.

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars - Official Filmmakers' Reaction - YouTube Watch On

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars was first unveiled to a closed group at the movie's world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. It's slated for launch on mixed reality and VR platforms, including Meta and Pico, in late 2026.

You can keep up to date via the website.

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