Ellie Goulding's WWF sonic logo gave me all the feels in only 3 seconds

Ellie Goulding has teamed up with the WWF to create a new sonic identity that "gives a voice to Mother Nature". Developed by sonic branding specialists MassiveMusic, the logo is a complete soundscape that represents a living ecosystem – but lasts only three seconds.

The melody is inspired by the bioelectric signals inside bamboo, with Ellie's voice acting as Mother Nature and singing a three-note 'rallying cry'. She is answered by a soundscape that reflects the sound of nature.

Not all sonic identities are made equal, but I have to say it's one of the most evocative sonic identities I've heard (up there with the best sonic logos) and feels like it has real purpose and meaning behind it. It places you in midst of nature in a surprisingly immersive way for something so short, which is ideal for branding a charity like the WWF – it evokes the kind of emotional reaction and feeling of connectedness that will help its cause.

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While the WWF logo has long been one of the most iconic in the branding world, research showed that the charity's sonic profile was far less developed. This led the project, which brings the WWF in line with other modern brands in adopting a well-thought out sonic identity in a the modern era of multi-sensory design.

Ellie has been an ambassador for WWF since 2022 and so was the perfect fit to lend her voice for the sonic logo.

"When WWF approached me with the idea of giving a voice to Mother Nature - bringing humans, wildlife and the elements together - it felt incredibly powerful,” Ellie said. “This isn’t just a sound - it’s a call to protect what we love and a reminder that Mother Nature is alive, responsive and connected to us, and I’m honoured to help give voice to something that so often goes unheard.”

“Our panda is one of the world’s most iconic symbols, and as culture evolves, we’re evolving with it," said Mel Fenwick, head of brand at WWF. "Our mission is to bring our world back to life, and this new sound gives that mission a voice. Sound creates instant emotional connection and by drawing inspiration from the patterns and pulse of the natural world, we’re underscoring a simple truth: nature is alive and we are a part of it.”

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Want to make one for yourself? See our expert tips for developing a sonic identity.