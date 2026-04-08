From trading cards to t-shirts, get goodies the Pokémon fan in your life REALLY wants
Discover up to 40% off merch and accessories.
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Pokémon Champions may have just dropped on the Switch, but in honour of today's Trading Cards for Grown-ups Day (yes, that's a thing), I'm taking a moment to appreciate the more analogue side of the fandom. Whether you're a trading card fanatic or simply just looking for some Pokémon goodies to expand your collection, there are some great deals to be snagged.
From cards and binders to Funkos and plush toys, these are the ultimate Pokémon gifts for that pocket monster fan in your life. But here on Creative Bloq, every day is Pokémon Day, so consider this your official permission to treat yourself too.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).