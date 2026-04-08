Pokémon Champions may have just dropped on the Switch, but in honour of today's Trading Cards for Grown-ups Day (yes, that's a thing), I'm taking a moment to appreciate the more analogue side of the fandom. Whether you're a trading card fanatic or simply just looking for some Pokémon goodies to expand your collection, there are some great deals to be snagged.

From cards and binders to Funkos and plush toys, these are the ultimate Pokémon gifts for that pocket monster fan in your life. But here on Creative Bloq, every day is Pokémon Day, so consider this your official permission to treat yourself too.