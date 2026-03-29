Sometimes, on my evening scrollathon, I discover something so obscenely moving that I have no choice but to use my platform as a humble journalist to share the beauty I have discovered. The latest phenomenon to hit my Reels is perhaps one of the best adverts I have ever seen. May I present SoftBank's barmy Jelly Bean phone ad.

The Japanese flip-phone ad has slowly regained viral notoriety thanks to its bizarre, downright nonsensical nature. It's nearly impossible to define in a few words, so before you give it a watch, I will leave you with this – think joyful jelly beans with a rauchy twist.

Created in 2010, the strange ad promoted the release of SoftBank's 840SH phone, commonly referred to as jelly beans, thanks to their vibrant colour options. Playing to this theme in the most unconventional way possible, the ads feature an array of flip-phones birthing sentient jelly beans that shed their underwear before bursting into a shower of tiny (non-sentient) jelly beans. (Yeah, I have no idea what this means either, don't worry.)

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Whether it's the ad's weird, raunchy tone or the jelly beans' suggestive winks, there's something uncomfortable yet charming about it. But it's the hilarious, catchy jingle that cemented this as my favourite advert ever created. I will never look at a jelly bean the same.

For more ad inspiration, check out the best adverts of the 2000s or take a look at the 7 wildest perfume ads we've ever seen.