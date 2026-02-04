ChatGPT’s new billboard ads are giving me tonal whiplash

Whether we like it or not, AI is permeating our everyday lives to the point where "ask ChatGPT" has become the new "Google it". What was once seen as a tool for the tech-savvy has become the everyman's helper equipped for every situation – or at least that's what ChatGPT wants you to believe.

In a bizarre new campaign, ChatGPT has bewildered passersby with a series of strange billboard ads spotlighting the mundanity of everyday life. Minimalist by design, the ads have sparked confusion for their ambiguous (and sometimes nonsensical) storytelling, proving that narrative is an invaluable branding tool.

Emulating a stripped-back, slice-of-life campaign, ChatGPT's new ads feature an array of people-focused scenes. From a rural setting featuring farmers fixing a tractor to a heartbroken woman surrounded by takeaway boxes, the ads suggest one common theme among these 'random' vignettes. They all need the help of ChatGPT.