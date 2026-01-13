It's no secret that many brands seek the help of artificial intelligence in their branding, essentially making AI allegations an expected side effect of a campaign launch. Latest in the hotseat is Nintendo with its new 'My Mario' collection, which raised eyebrows thanks to some bizarre details.

From reality-warping anomalies to uncanny faces, AI still bears some strange, identifiable flaws even today. While there are plenty of ways to use AI properly for productivity and play, AI allegations can be detrimental to a brand's reputation, so it's no surprise Nintendo was quick to quell the flames.

It all started with a promo posted to Instagram, featuring seemingly inoffensive shots of smiling families embracing the joys of Nintendo's My Mario collection. Fans soon started noticing what they believed were artificial flaws, drawing some harsh accusations that AI trickery was afoot. From uncanny smiles to reality-bending thumb angles, the allegations were severe, lambasting the company for its alleged AI usage.

But it seems some of us owe Nintendo an apology. Soon, one of the ad's models responded to criticism on Instagram, writing, "I can promise you this is not AI guys." In a statement to NintendoLife, Nintendo confirmed that "AI has not been used in any of the My Mario promotional images," further quashing the heated backlash.

For some, Nintendo's statement was not enough. Fans suggested the woman's warped hand was simply the result of being double-jointed, while others claimed it was the work of questionable photo editing. But while the mystery has finally been 'solved', it points to a larger issue about today's ad sphere.

It seems that a new campaign can't drop without AI allegations being thrown around (take the IT poster AI conspiracy or The Cat in the Hat's scathing AI allegations). While many accusations prove correct, and brands taking accountability is paramount to protecting human creativity, the rise in AI allegations proves that AI slop has come to be expected, and the trust between brands and consumers is faltering.