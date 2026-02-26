How to save up to $900 on your Samsung S26 preorder

Samsung has unveiled its newest family of flagship devices, and if you're hoping to preorder the latest Galaxy S26 series, then I've got some great news for you. There are a ton of ways to save up to $900 / £900 on this handset, whether it's through a trade-in of your old phone, using a specific discount code, or simply being aged 26 or under (thanks to Samsung Student Discount in the UK).

I've put together a handy Unpacked 2026 recap for anyone not yet caught up on the announcements, and to be honest, I think Samsung Unpacked was pretty good this year (at least better than 2025). We might not have an advanced robot phone or anything mind-blowing just yet, but the S26 is getting the world's first built-in privacy display and Gemini 3 integration, which is pretty cool.

For deal hunters, I've got all the details you need below on how to save on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which I'm confident will soon join the ranks as one of the best camera phones of this year. I've divided this guide into US and UK sections, so use the jump links to navigate where you need.

Samsung Galaxy S26 US deals and discounts

If you're in the US and looking to buy one of the latest S26 series smartphones, then there are a plethora of deals and discounts already. The prices for the new flagships start at $899 for the standard S26 (256GB), $1,099 for the S26+ (256GB), and $1,299 for the 256GB S26 Ultra model. Prices vary depending on storage size and network options.

(Image credit: Samsung)

• $150 in Samsung Credit. First off, you can bag $150 in Samsung credit to use at checkout when you preorder any of the S26 devices. All you have to do is tick 'no' next to the trade-in section, and then as you proceed through the checkout process, you'll be encouraged to spend the credit - use it or lose it, as Samsung says. My advice: use it to get the Galaxy Buds4 for only $11.99.

• Save up to $900 with trade-in: Those in the US can expect to save up to $970 on an S26 Ultra model with a valid trade-in offer on qualifying tech. All you need to do is send in your trade-in device to Samsung through the Samsung Trade-In Program, and if your device meets all of the eligibility requirements, you will then receive an instant trade-in credit to apply towards an S26 series smartphone Purchase.

• Get $50 off with code PAYPAL50: You'll need to use PayPal as the payment method when you check out, but by doing so, you can save $50 (code expires March 10th).

• $150 worth of software trials: I'm pretty sure nobody uses these anymore, but with the purchse of your S26 you'll automatically get a 30 Day Creator Pass Subscription to LumaFusion, 2 Months of Adobe Lightroom, a 30-day free trial to ArcSite, up to 6 months of SiriusXM, and lastly a 30-day trial of iFit, powered by Samsung Health.

Samsung Galaxy S26 UK deals and discounts

You might want to be quick about preordering the S26 series in the UK, as most of these deals via Samsung are only valid until March 10th.

Prices start at £879 for the standard S26 (256GB), £1,099 for the S26+ (256GB), and £1,279 for the 256GB S26 Ultra model.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're in the UK, there are some pretty generous deals and savings available right now on the S26 family. Let's dive into it.

• £100 off with code PAYPAL: Similarly to the US offer, UK customers can get £100 off their new Samsung S26 device by checking out with PayPal. You might need to use the code PAYPAL, otherwise it should auto-apply the discount at the time of payment.

• Save up to £697 with trade-in: You can save some money on the Galaxy S26 lineup with a trade-in at the time of buying your new S26 handset via Samsung's website. Simply tap 'yes' at the trade-in section and choose your device for an instant quote (you'll need to provide your IMEI number - type *#06# into your keypad to find it).

• Student discount: Students (and those aged between 16 and 26), this one is for you. Register yourself as a student or young person with Samsung, and you can benefit from extra savings and perks with the Samsung Student & Youth Store. This can save you roughly 10% on the S26, and every penny counts.

• Free phone case: I think this code might only apply to students, but use code S26LIVE to get a free Clear Magnet Phone case (worth £44) with your order.

• Free storage upgrade (worth £170): Until March 10th, UK customers can get the 512GB version of the S26 family for the same price as the 256GB option.