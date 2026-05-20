The best video game vinyl soundtracks you can actually afford

A good vinyl soundtrack is that fine balancing act of art and entertainment, the cover is a tactile game-adjacent work of art, but inside is the soundtrack that brings back the emotion of playing your favourite game. It's a similar feeling to playing on a retro console, and just as collectable.

In this collection, I've listed some of my favourite soundtracks on sale at the moment, and include music from Death Stranding and Doom: The Dark Ages, as well as older games like Civilisation and Jesper Kyd's Hitman 2 OST. There's even room for a little Pokémon easy listening.

There are newer and more elaborate game soundtracks around, such as the beautiful Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack bundle, and the lovely Shadow of the Colossus OST – but that will cost you $800. Instead, the vinyls below are discounted and on sale, making them good deals.