The best video game vinyl soundtracks you can actually afford

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From Doom to Death Stranding, these game soundtracks are worth spinning and cost less.

Game soundtrack albums
(Image credit: Various)

A good vinyl soundtrack is that fine balancing act of art and entertainment, the cover is a tactile game-adjacent work of art, but inside is the soundtrack that brings back the emotion of playing your favourite game. It's a similar feeling to playing on a retro console, and just as collectable.

In this collection, I've listed some of my favourite soundtracks on sale at the moment, and include music from Death Stranding and Doom: The Dark Ages, as well as older games like Civilisation and Jesper Kyd's Hitman 2 OST. There's even room for a little Pokémon easy listening.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

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