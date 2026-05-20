The best video game vinyl soundtracks you can actually afford

A good vinyl soundtrack is that fine balancing act of art and entertainment, the cover is a tactile game-adjacent work of art, but inside is the soundtrack that brings back the emotion of playing your favourite game. It's a similar feeling to playing on a retro console, and just as collectable.
In this collection, I've listed some of my favourite soundtracks on sale at the moment, and include music from Death Stranding and Doom: The Dark Ages, as well as older games like Civilisation and Jesper Kyd's Hitman 2 OST. There's even room for a little Pokémon easy listening.
There are newer and more elaborate game soundtracks around, such as the beautiful Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack bundle, and the lovely Shadow of the Colossus OST – but that will cost you $800. Instead, the vinyls below are discounted and on sale, making them good deals.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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