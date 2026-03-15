Check out the concept art for stunning Unreal Engine 5 horror game Ritual Tides

Unreal Engine 5 is allowing indie developers to achieve AAA-level graphical fidelity on much smaller budgets, and that can mean some chillingly realistic-looking horror (also see our pick of the best game development software).

Vertpaint has just released the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming first-person horror Ritual Tides, and it's also shared concept art for what looks like a deeply atmospheric game packed with intense encounters.

Ritual Tides™ - Future Game Show Spring Showcase | 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The newly released Ritual Tides trailer provides the first glimpse of gameplay, revealing the haunting world of a remote British island called Hortus. The game's set in the 1800s. The player wakes up alone on the island and must proceed to navigate bleak countryside, abandoned settlements and the decaying remains of a once-thriving community.

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Horror author Adam Nevill contributed to the game's script and the influencer Daz Games appears in the game as the character Phineam.

Vertpaint says its developing Ritual Tides with the ambition of delivering a level of visual fidelity that surpasses many modern AAA productions. The developers says it rebuilt its core first-person systems and combat mechanics from the ground up to support the game's unique traversal and combat design and enable a deeply immersive and atmospheric horror experience.

The trailer certainly looks promising, with a chilling British island backdrop, a distinct Lovecraftian horror vibe and lots of moody lighting, fog effects, and environmental detail fitting for a psychological horror. Check out the concept art below.