Using Unreal Engine 5 “can be a trap”, says the dev behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sandfall Interactive found there were pros and cons to moving onto UE5, as "people expect AAA quality on all aspects".

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 details

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releases in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows PCs (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Sandfall Interactive had been working on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for a number of years before the release of Unreal Engine 5 in 2022, and the team leapt at the chance to upgrade from UE4. “It was a game changer for us,” says Tom Guillermin, CTO and co-founder of Sandfall, and lead programmer on the game. The engine provided powerful lighting and geometry tech in the form of Lumen and Nanite, he says, as well as easing a lot of pain points around things like character creation.

Lewis Packwood
Lewis Packwood
Video games journalist

Lewis Packwood has been writing about video games professionally since 2013, and his work has appeared in The Guardian, Retro Gamer, EDGE, Eurogamer, Wireframe, Rock Paper Shotgun, Kotaku, PC Gamer and Time Extension, among others. He is also the author of Curious Video Game Machines: A Compendium of Rare and Unusual Consoles, Computers and Coin-Ops (White Owl, 2023).

