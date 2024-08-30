This tiny indie team's Unreal Engine 5 RPG looks spectacular

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features immersive and surreal environments.

A screenshot from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Every so often a game comes along that truly showcases kinds of incredible worlds that a small team can create with Unreal Engine 5. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG with real-time elements and an other worldly artistic style that brings impossible environments to life. And it looks amazing.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

