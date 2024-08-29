Deadlock's steampunk-meets-fantasy style is already inspiring fan art

Valve's has finally lifted the lid on its new shooter Deadlock, and the game's winning fans already. Steamers are turning their attention to the game, and fan art is already appearing on social media after Valve officially confirmed the title.
The not-so-secret multiplayer shooter for PC remains in early development, access is limited and there's no release date. But anticipation is building rapidly (see our pick of the best game consoles if you prefer console gaming).
"This game is going to easily take over...it's the first arena/shooter/MOBA that actually is good"Shroud says Deadlock is gonna take over ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nP7SP0VaTXAugust 26, 2024
Shroud, one of the most poplar shooter-oriented game streamers, is predicting big things, declaring that "Deadlock is going to easily take over... it's the first arena/shooter/MOBA that actually is good." In another clip below, he describes Deadlock as the "best third-person shooter I've ever played" and says it will be that "absolutely addicting [sic]." Meanwhile, Average Jonas, another big steamer, has announced he's quitting Valorant content creation to switch to Deadlock full-time.
"This is probably the best 3rd person shooter I've ever played...the game is gonna absolutely be addicting" Shroud gives his thoughts on Deadlock pic.twitter.com/RDW7eGdlW1August 26, 2024
The game still has temporary art and experimental gameplay, and access remains limited to friend invites and playtesters. Valve itself has only released a 20-second teaser of a single scene and no screenshots. Nevertheless, the steampunk-meets-fantasy style is gaining plenty of attention and is already inspiring fan art.
now that we can freely talk about DeadlockI LOVE ALL OF THE CHARACTER DESIGNS,Even if they're temp art or something, I dig em, the animations are fantastic too, oh game plays well, i'm not even into MOBA besides Smite which is similar to deadlock, but this one takes it https://t.co/gdhjLiNZeLAugust 24, 2024
wild that deadlock is 'not even out' yet but people already started making fanarts and animations for it https://t.co/XJrxoDmg3uAugust 24, 2024
Ok I did my part, can I have a key for the game @valvesoftware #deadlock https://t.co/YN5h826wdY pic.twitter.com/lLJgsTM0PvAugust 27, 2024
[Fan Art] Paradox from Deadlock ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/z6lAWFUoSzAugust 27, 2024
Deadlock can be wishlisted on Steam. For more video game news, see our highlights of the best indie games from Gamescom 2024.
