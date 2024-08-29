Gamers are already mocking the rumoured PS5 Pro design

There's been talk about the rumoured PS5 Pro pretty much since the PS5 was released back in 2020. After a flurry of rumours about PS5 Pro specs last year, things have been quiet of late, but an often-reliable leaker has today claimed to have seen packaging for the console.

The device shown in the sketch below isn't exactly a massive departure from the design of the existing PS5 Slim. But it does have one notable addition, and it's one that's raising eyebrows among gamers.

(Image credit: Dealabs)

Writing on Dealabs, billbil-kun claims that the self-made sketch above is based on a firsthand glimpse of the final packaging box for the PS5 Pro. If the details shared are accurate, the design would be pretty similar to the PS5 Slim: white with two USB-C ports and a power button on the front. The device looks a little bit thicker than the Slim, a fact that's reigniting all those memes comparing the PS5 to fridges and other domestic appliances.

But the biggest design departure is that the PS5 Pro appears to have three black stripes across the outer facade in place of the single stripe on the PS5 Slim. Some have already worked the sketch from Dealabs into higher fidelity mockups of what the PS5 Pro might look like, and they're causing inevitable comparisons with a certain sportswear brand.

The existing PS5 Slim (left) and a mockup of the rumoured PS5 Pro (Image credit: Sony / MBG / Future)

"Is this the PS5 Pro or the PS5 Slim Adidas edition?" one person asked on the former Twitter. "It’s literally the PS5 slim with two added strips," someone else wrote. "Racing stripes make it run games faster," was another suggestion. To be fair, I'm not sure that the console will look quite so Adidas-like – it's not clear to me from the Dealabs sketch if the console would have have three or four strips or what form they would take.

Billbil-kun says the PS5 Pro model seen did not include a disc-drive, but we can't say whether that means that there won't also be a version with a drive. There's no mention of price, and the controller is the existing DualSense. Billbill-kun claims Sony is planning to announce the PS5 Pro in the first half of September.

While some video game developers have mentioned receiving PS5 Pro development kits, there is no official word from Sony on the existence of the console.