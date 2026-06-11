Content warning: this article discusses graphic violence, disturbing imagery, and mature themes in an 18+ game.

As World Cup 2026 officially kicks off between host nations the USA, Mexico and Canada, I'm getting nostalgic for the World Cup football game that was most memorable to me when growing up: FIFA 98, or FIFA: Road to World Cup 98, if you're to go by its full title. Funnily, I never actually played it myself (as a Sega Saturn owner, that version was also notoriously inferior), but the game's licensed soundtrack, notably Blur's 'Song 2' as its theme song, and David Beckham as the cover star on the UK box art are still burned into memory.

That's perhaps why I couldn't help but be intrigued by Fear FA 98, which had a Kickstarter campaign with box art mimicking that classic cover, except that instead of Becks, it's an axe-wielding maniac covered in blood, kicking a severed head.

This retro-inspired indie game pitches itself as Silent Hill mixed with FIFA 98, a hybrid of arcade football and classic survival horror gameplay, though it's perhaps important not to stress too hard about those influences. Speaking to its creator, the Madrid-based solo developer Jacob Jazz, he tells me, "I don't really like sports games; in fact, I don't really like sports in general. But people will always say FIFA 98 is their favourite one, so that's why I want to put that retro weight on it so that people remember FIFA 98 with this game."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jacob Jazz, Celery Emblem) (Image credit: Jacob Jazz, Celery Emblem) (Image credit: Jacob Jazz, Celery Emblem) (Image credit: Jacob Jazz, Celery Emblem)

If John Carpenter made a World Cup movie

Based on the games he's released in the past few years – 8-bit narrative adventure Baobabs Mausoleum, surreal 'platform-hell' Mezmeratu that he also describes as a "gorey Donkey Kong", and first-person adventure Tamarindos Freaking Dinner featuring a Majora's Mask-like time loop, Jazz's influences are something of a messy smorgasbord. In Fear FA 98, he reckons, "there's like hundreds of movies put in this game."

I try to narrow down some of these influences nonetheless. He's a fan of John Carpenter's Halloween, as well as other 80s slasher movies: "I really love B-movies that are very cool because they're so bad that they're incredible." That said, I'm also sure Nike's iconic 'Good vs Evil' ad from 30 years ago, which featured footballing legend Eric Cantona shooting a literal fireball through a demon's stomach, was probably also on his mind.

But it's when we sit down for a quick play of Fear FA 98's football matches that it becomes clearer, even as I'm overwhelmed by the grindhouse horror imagery. You could compare it to Mario Strikers: it's football with quirky gimmicks layered on top. But since horror is the theme, that means you're kicking around a severed head that's leaving big splashing trails of blood all over the pitch, which seems to resemble the gratified concrete of a town that's already been beset by a zombie apocalypse.

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Other players on the pitch range from humanoid serial killer butchers to demonspawn running around on all fours; horrific screams are part of the audio mix, and when you manage to score, you're greeted with a pixelly image of a grisly face screaming "Killer Goal!!!!" It's trashy, without a hint of subtlety, nd just like the kind of edgy censors-baiting games that tabloids used to seize on back in the day.