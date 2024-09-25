Thankfully, the internet is being (mostly) normal about Ghost of Yōtei's new female character design

Breaking with a bad tradition?

Ghost of Yotei; a female samurai
(Image credit: SCEE)

Ghost of Yōtei is Sony's follow-up to the hit PS4 game Ghost of Tsushima, revealed at the most recent State of Play this PS5 game features a new female samurai. In recent months new female character designs in video games have been torn apart by a section of online critics, such as Kay Vess' chin in Star Wars Outlaws. For the record, Kay Vess is a great design.

To date, many of those who usually line-up to criticise a new female character design are keeping their powder dry. The situation came to a head recently with deep criticism of the character design in Sony's Concord, a game that was pulled from release. Could we have turned a corner?

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

