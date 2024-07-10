Making Hyper Light Breaker's fizzy 80s anime character designs

Features
By
published

Heart Machine's John DeRiggi reveals a love of "retro vibes" and why less is more in game art.

Crafting the characters of video game Hyper Light Breaker; a blue haired character stands in a field holding a sword
The angular design of Hyper Light Breaker's character design feels nostalgic, drawing on the same 80s cartoons and anime of the original game. (Image credit: Heart Machine / Arc Games)
Hyper Light Breaker details

Crafting the characters of video game Hyper Light Breaker; a group of stylised game characters

(Image credit: Heart Machine / Arc Games)

Developer Heart Machine
Publisher Arc Games
Release Late summer
Platform Unreal Engine 4
Formats PC (Steam), consoles TBC

Anyone who played Hyper Light Drifter fell in love with its colourful, impressionistic world rendered in tiny pixels. Our minds filled in the gaps and embellished every angular, geometric ruin and colour-washed 8-bit forest. With follow-up Hyper Light Breaker, set in a 3D open world, developer Heart Machine is colouring inside the lines for us.

Image 1 of 3
Crafting characters for video game Hyper Light Breaker; character concept art sheets
How the game's art style from concept to modelling emulates the look and rules of 2D animation.(Image credit: Heart Machine / Arc Games)
Crafting the characters for Hyper Light Breaker; a character concept art sheet
The game has a 'blotchy watercolour' style inspired by Studio Ghibli.(Image credit: Heart Machine / Arc Games)

